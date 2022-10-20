Wolters Kluwer ERISA Expert to Speak at ASPPA Annual 2022

ftwilliam.com's Brian Furgala will explore plan terminations, mergers and acquisitions, how best to communicate with clients, and more throughout two sessions

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Furgala, Director of ERISA Services at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. ftwilliam.com, will host two sessions at this year's American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA) Annual in National Harbor, Maryland. The sessions titled "Workshop 26: 'Gray' Matters a Discussion in Ethics" and "Workshop 29: 'Out' Takes: Plan Termination Strategies and Pitfalls" will take place on October 25 at 3pm ET and October 26 at 8:30am ET, respectively.

Furgala will join industry expert Natalie Wyatt, Senior Vice President and Head of Account Management at SS&C Innovest, during the session on October 25, where they will provide insight around the difficult scenarios that retirement plan professionals will encounter and work through case studies that build on real-life interactions, encompassing challenging situations, the impact of decisions made, and how best to communicate with clients. During his session on October 26, Furgala will discuss real examples involving plan terminations, partial plan terminations, and mergers and acquisitions along with important deadlines and requirements.

"As companies across the country continue to grapple with the challenges of the 'Great Resignation,' retirement plan professionals are constantly facing a slew of difficult scenarios that test their knowledge, values, ethics, and professionalism," said Furgala.

ftwilliam.com is a leading provider of software and services to retirement plan service providers. Providing modern, cloud-based employee benefits software, ftwilliam.com's offerings include retirement plan documents, government forms, compliance testing, and reporting and distribution tracking.

Wolters Kluwer's ftwilliam.com will be showcasing a new solution for streamlining plan installations that is seamlessly integrated with the plan document software checklist at booth #112. The Plan Design Summary (PDS) can be used to track the plan installation process, and securely communicate plan recommendations and suggestions to plan sponsors during installation via ftwPortal Pro, saving hours of time during plan installation.

This year's ASPPA Annual will feature high-quality technical knowledge, including practical business cases, real-work applications, deep-dive sessions that address issues and challenges, and more.

To register and learn more, visit: https://asppaannual.org/register/

