PVAMU, TAMU awarded $12M to recruit, prepare, develop and support a strong and diverse educator workforce

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new $12.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will soon help support P-12 teachers and school leaders across the U.S.

"Our unique programs prepare graduates to support the educational development of culturally diverse children and youth."

Led by Prairie View A&M University's Whitlowe R. Green College of Education, in partnership with Texas A&M University, the five-year Teacher Quality Partnership grant will "help recruit, prepare, develop and retain a strong, effective and diverse teacher workforce," according to a DOE release.

"The College has always been a noted leader in the state of Texas in producing teachers and leaders for high-need districts," said WRGCOE Dean Michael McFrazier. "We have a rooted legacy of producing some of the nation's most distinguished educators. Our unique programs prepare graduates to support the educational development and well-being of culturally diverse children and youth."

PVAMU and TAMU are members of The Texas A&M University System. Click here to learn more about the new grant.

About Prairie View A&M University: Designated an institution of "the first class" in the Texas Constitution, Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses, and educators, PVAMU offers baccalaureate degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral degree programs through eight colleges and schools. A member of The Texas A&M University System, the university is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information regarding PVAMU, visit www.pvamu.edu.

