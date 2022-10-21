WyattWear LLC Launches Holiday Sale on October 24th, 2022

WyattWear is a small Black-owned, Maryland-based business.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WyattWear LLC, creators of a fashion-forward bib collection for adolescents and adults who drool, will run a holiday sale starting on October 24th. All bibs, including the newest additions, will be 25% off. The sale will last until November 18th, 2022.

WyattWear LLC, a Black-owned business, will release over ten designs this winter, including rich, vibrant colors and a floral collection by Debbie Beaves. The line now includes bibs with shoulder coverage. All designs are lined with a lightweight, high-end absorbent material uniquely engineered to capture and distribute moisture with superior holding capacity. The company continues its mission to "Recast the Image of the Bib."

WyattWear LLC is a niche brand in the retail bib industry because of its bold decision to select high-end, unconventional fabrics for its unique customers who drool. Their inaugural line used faux leather, microsuede, sequins, and velvet. See the collection at www.wyattwear.com.

"It's our mission to protect clothing from drool fashionably. We are combining fabrics that aren't usually paired together on bibs and designing them to be accessories to fashion-forward outfits. We aspire to become a designer brand within the bib industry," said Robin Williams Evans, co-owner of WyattWear LLC.

