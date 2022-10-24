PETALUMA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BWX, the vertically integrated house behind several leading, consciously created beauty brands, announces its expansion into JCPenney.

Mineral Fusion (PRNewswire)

BWX Announces Retail Expansion into JCPenney

BWX brands: Mineral Fusion, Sukin, and Andalou Naturals will be available on Jcpenney.com and enter 600 JCPenney stores over the next eight months, as part of the retailer's expansion of JCPenney Beauty. BWX has always operated on the belief that all consumers should have access to high-quality, science-backed, Earth-protecting products, and this partnership with JCPenney brings the company one step closer to that goal.

Mineral Fusion, Sukin, and Andalou Naturals products will be available both in-store and online, with Mineral Fusion carrying a larger assortment. The first wave of store openings is scheduled for October 21, 2022, with all JCPenney Beauty locations opening by May, 2023. The BWX brands join more than 250 other beauty brands offered at JCPenney Beauty and JCPenney Salon, where championing inclusivity, diversity, and representation is the top priority.

"JCPenney is proud to help make hyper-inclusive beauty available by introducing the JCPenney Beauty experience nationwide in stores and online," said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of JCPenney. "We're grateful to our partners. Together we are making JCPenney Beauty a truly inclusive, all-in-one beauty destination."

"At BWX, we're delighted to partner with a retailer who supports consumers' making mindful choices pertaining to their health and the planet. Aligning with JCPenney Beauty on this retail expansion will help achieve this goal of making our consciously created brands available to a larger audience in the US."- Doug Hosking, BWX Brands President

The three BWX brands at the center of the expansion exist within various subcategories of beauty and wellness, but all share the core BWX pillars of environment, empowerment, and social.

Sukin, the Australian-born collection of vegan, cruelty-free skincare that boasts a lengthy "No" list of harmful chemicals it will never use, set a goal in 2008 to become carbon neutral and has offset more than 45,000 tons of carbon over the last 10 years.

Andalou Naturals, the skincare brand which fuses nature and science, has confidence and empowerment at its core. With a mission to make a real difference for women and girls around the world, the brand has partnered with non-profit organizations, including Vital Voices.

Mineral Fusion, a best-selling natural cosmetics brand with skincare benefits infused into its formulas and award winning premium vegan nail care, offers more EWG-certified products than any other beauty brand. Through its robust Instagram presence, Mineral Fusion helps to drive awareness about clean, conscious, and cruelty-free beauty.

About BWX

A vertically integrated house of consciously created brands, BWX stands at the forefront of the global natural beauty and wellness movement. With such fast-growing, innovative brands as Sukin, Andalou Naturals and Mineral Fusion, BWX delivers easy access to high quality, science-backed, Earth-protecting products consumers can feel truly good about. We believe it should be easy to make more conscious choices that support consumers' health alongside the health of the planet, and that everything we need to nourish our bodies can be found in nature.

Contact: Stephanie Salimbene - SSalimbene@tractenberg.com

(PRNewsfoto/BWX) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/BWX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BWX