Climate grant winners can now get their funds in a month with Enduring Planet

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enduring Planet announces their newest non-dilutive financing offering for climate startups and small/medium sized businesses: the Climate Grant Advance.

Government grant funding is a key instrument in advancing innovative solutions to the climate crisis. Unfortunately, state or federal grants often take 3-9 months to arrive following a public announcement, with entrepreneurs struggling to fund operations as they wait. With Enduring Planet's new Climate Grant Advance, climate entrepreneurs who win state or federal grants can receive funding in as little as a month after the public notice of award.

"We believe the Climate Grant Advance product can bridge a fundamental gap for climate companies. With climate change, time is of the essence – by taking advantage of this innovative product, awardees can get started right away" says Enduring Planet co-founder and COO, Erin Davis.

Enduring Planet is an alternative finance startup that specializes in funding climate businesses across the US without taking equity, personal guarantees, or collateral. Small and medium sized businesses and startups can apply for funding in less than 10 minutes and expect a term sheet within a week.

Enduring Planet invests broadly across companies tackling the climate crisis. This can include teams working to reduce emissions, remove carbon from the atmosphere, or support greater resilience and adaptation to the impacts of climate change. Roughly 80% of Enduring Planet's investments to date have gone to companies with an underrepresented founder, a diverse team, or those serving marginalized communities.

With their flagship offering, Revenue Based Financing, Enduring Planet provides growth capital to startups and small businesses in exchange for a share of future sales, often over a 12- to 24-month period. "Our goal is to offer specialized credit products for every stage of a company. The Climate Grant Advance is yet another solution from Enduring Planet to fill in the gaps for entrepreneurs tackling the climate crisis" says Dimitry Gershenson, co-founder and CEO.

For more information, visit enduringplanet.com.

