Tapcheck and AllianceHCM Partner to Offer Financial Wellness Benefits, Including Same Day Pay, to More Than 700,000 Employees

TARZANA, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapcheck, a prominent provider of financial wellness solutions featuring the most precise on-demand pay offering for employees, announced today its partnership with AllianceHCM, a complete workforce management solution based in Houston, Texas.

Since 1989, AllianceHCM has grown into one of the country's largest privately-held human capital management (HCM) software providers. The company has a track record of unparalleled service and is known for offering best-in-class solutions for its customers. AllianceHCM consistently receives noteworthy praise from its clients, achieving a 97% customer retention rate.

Through this partnership, Tapcheck now serves as another integrated partner within AllianceHCM's marketplace to improve business operations and performance for its customers, enabling access to its platform for over 4,500 businesses and a total of 700,000 employees.

"Alliance's technology, open interoperability with partners, and exemplary customer service drive higher-than-industry average levels of customer satisfaction and retention," says Michael Ross, Tapcheck's Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships. "We are honored to add our services to the AllianceHCM marketplace with other trusted, well-known names in the business."

"Our clients' employees will be in a better position to achieve financial flexibility when they offer on-demand pay, and no extra burdens or costs are incurred by the business to do this," said Matt Umholtz, AllianceHCM President. "That's why this partnership with Tapcheck is important to us–because it supports our customers and their most valuable asset, their employees."

With over 160 direct integrations, including 80 different time and attendance systems and growing, Tapcheck will have the ability to reach more businesses with their financial wellness benefits and provide the highest precision on-demand pay platform on the market. Now more companies can empower their employees with financial wellness and access to their earned wages – all through an easy-to-use, user-friendly app.

