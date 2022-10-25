Advertise
2022 SaaS Awards Announced - APPEALIE Honors The Very Best In Software

Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:30 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APPEALIE has announced the winners of the 2022 SaaS Awards.

42 SaaS apps were recognized for their demonstrated excellence and customer outcomes. Winning SaaS platforms including ActiveCampaign, Gong, Honeybook, Intercom, and Workato.

"As the cloud continues to grow, user expectations are also growing. Our highly selective software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that deliver extraordinary experiences and results," commented Arabella Solaybar of APPEALIE.

As an indicator of APPEALIE's SaaS Award selectivity, the Overall SaaS Award winners averaged over 4.6 stars on the most popular software review platforms (G2, Capterra, and GetApp - all of which use a 5-star rating scale).

The 2022 APPEALIE SaaS Award winners are presented below:

OVERALL SAAS AWARD WINNERS

Overall SaaS Award winners were selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), UI/UX, recent product improvements, 3rd party analyst research, amongst other criteria.

With the continued growth in entries and competition to the APPEALIE SaaS Awards, the Overall SaaS Award winners now incorporate specific product categories.

Overall SaaS Award - Analytics + Business Intelligence Category Winners:
  • Discuss
  • Invoca
  • Quantum Metric
Overall SaaS Award - Collaboration +  Productivity Category Winners:
  • Condeco
  • LiquidPlanner
  • ServiceMax
  • Workato
Overall SaaS Award - Commerce Category Winners:
  • 2Checkout (now Verifone)
  • PaySimple
  • Remdash
Overall SaaS Award - Customer Service Category Winners:
  • Intercom
  • ChurnZero
  • Revation Systems (now LinkLive)
  • Yext
Overall SaaS Award - Development + DevOps Category Winners:
  • Applause
  • Plivo
Overall SaaS Award - ERP + Finance Category Winner:
  • Profit.co
Overall SaaS Award - HR + Learning Category Winners:
  • BrightHire
  • Condeco
  • Lever
  • Skilljar
Overall SaaS Award - IT Management + Operations Category Winners:
  • Accela
  • BigPanda
  • Productiv
Overall SaaS Award - Marketing Category Winners:
  • CallRail
  • Cvent
  • Invoca
  • Pixlee TurnTo
  • Thryv
Overall SaaS Award - Sales Category Winners:
  • Gong
  • Revnue Corp.
  • Tackle.io
Overall SaaS Award - Security Category Winner:
  • Ontic
Overall SaaS Award - Small Business + Mid-Market Category Winner:
  • GetResponse
Overall SaaS Award - Vertical Industry Category Winners:
  • Impel
  • Lexipol
SAAS CUSTOMER SUCCESS AWARD WINNERS

Selected using entrants' submitted documentation for their best customer success stories and outcomes.

  • ActiveCampaign
  • automotiveMastermind
  • CallRail
  • ChurnZero
  • EveryMundo
  • GetResponse
  • Glean
  • Honeybook
  • Ingram Micro Cloud
  • Marchex
  • Skilljar
  • Tackle.io
  • Tripleseat
  • Yext

ABOUT APPEALIE

The APPEALIE SaaS Awards are the most selective in software.

Winning SaaS apps are selected on the basis of customer feedback and data, including Net Promoter Scores™. APPEALIE also conducts further due diligence beyond entrant applications to ensure each winner meets its standards of excellence.

Pronounced "appeal-eee," our name APPEALIE originates from our mission to recognize the most appealing apps in SaaS.

https://appealie.com/

Attribution: Net Promoter, Net Promoter Score, and NPS are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-saas-awards-announced---appealie-honors-the-very-best-in-software-301658005.html

SOURCE APPEALIE

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.