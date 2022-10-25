Avion Takes Action Awards $20,000 In Grants to Non-Profit Organizations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Takes Action, Avion Solutions' employee-led giving fund, is proud to award $20,000 in grants to four non-profit organizations, including Covenant House Missouri, Community Free Dental Clinic, New Hope Children's Clinic, and Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen. These grants will support interventions for abused, neglected, and displaced children and youth, provide medical and dental care for under-resourced families and veterans, and purchase staples for the homeless in our community.

Avion Takes Action has awarded over $50,000 to community non-profit organizations in 2022. (PRNewswire)

The Covenant House Missouri, which serves runaway, trafficked, and at-risk youths through their residential and support services, will use the grant to provide Campus Utilities, Cafeteria Services, and medication. The Community Free Dental Clinic, which provides free dental services to low-income, elderly, and veterans, will use the $5,000 grant to provide a year's worth of numbing agents for all extractions performed in the clinic. New Hope Children's Clinic, a school-based health clinic for children, will use the grant will provide for flu and strep testing and treatments. The Rose of Sharon Soup Kitchen, which works to feed the homeless, will use the $5,000 grant to produce 100 food boxes to be distributed within the Huntsville community.

Through generous giving, Avion Solutions' Employee Owners are living out their corporate vision to exceed customer expectations, outperform our competition, and improve our community as they support Avion Takes Action. The fund accepts grant applications on a rolling basis throughout the year and awards funding each quarter. Details about Avion Takes Action and a link to the grant application may be found at www.avionsolutions.com/community.

About Avion Solutions, Inc.

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, with locations across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers for the past 30 years. Our broad range of technical expertise includes aerospace engineering, manufacturing and maintenance engineering, integrated project support, and model-based systems engineering. Avion Solutions is a multiple-time Best Places to Work®️ award winner.

