Carrier's EcoEnergy Insights Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Company of the Year in Global AI-Driven Building Energy Management Industry

EcoEnergy Insights delivered up to 23% in energy savings to customers

KENNESAW, Ga., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoEnergy Insights, a Carrier company with offerings that are part of Carrier's Abound suite of solutions and a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled solutions and services, has been recognized by independent analyst firm Frost & Sullivan with its Company of the Year Award for 2022 in the Global AI-Driven Building Energy Management Industry. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

The study recognized EcoEnergy Insights' continuous technological advancements and customer growth in multiple countries. In 2021, the company delivered up to 23% in energy savings to customers. Additionally, its CORTIX™ AI platform was granted a number of patents in 2021 and 2022. Together Abound and EcoEnergy Insights cover more than 55,000 connected sites and over 1 billion square feet of space.

"The innovations of the CORTIX platform, which is part of our Abound suite of solutions, along with the differentiated capabilities of Carrier's BluEdge™ Command Centers, are core to solving our customers' most pressing needs," said Ajay Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Healthy Buildings and Chief Strategy Officer, Carrier. "We thank Frost & Sullivan for the prestigious award that recognizes how we are helping customers manage their indoor spaces at a time when energy and operational costs have drastically increased, and healthy air has become a necessity."

In 2021, across four retail clients in the U.S., EcoEnergy Insights' BluEdge Command Centers worked with intelligence from the CORTIX platform to complete over 74,000 proactive actions in HVAC and lighting systems. The CORTIX AI platform offers predictive insights, prescriptive recommendations and autonomous actions to optimize equipment performance and building operations. BluEdge Command Centers are comprised of data scientists and domain experts that provide remote commissioning, monitoring, diagnostics and proactive support for building operations.

"Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize EcoEnergy Insights' undisputed leadership and efforts in digital transformation and empowering retailers to achieve their sustainability goals," said Anirudh Bhaskaran, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan. "Through its leading-edge, natural language processing-based CORTIX AI platform and strategic initiatives toward climate change and decarbonization, EcoEnergy Insights is poised to enhance its leadership position in the building energy management space."

To date in 2022, EcoEnergy Insights has earned five prestigious awards for innovation, impact, customer service excellence and ability to deliver outcomes, such as helping customers achieve their decarbonization goals, while continuing to break ground in new geographies and expand capabilities.

For more information on EcoEnergy Insights, please visit www.ecoenergyinsights.com or email info.ecoenergy@carrier.com.

About EcoEnergy Insights

EcoEnergy Insights is a global leader in providing AI and IoT solutions for building and equipment operations. Their CORTIX™ platform collects data from multiple sources, analyzes it, acts on defined deviations autonomously and offers predictive actionable insights and prescriptive recommendations. The award-winning platform, combined with expert human analytics, has been delivering industry-leading outcomes in comfort, maintenance, and energy efficiency across multiple industries such as retail, hospitality and banking. EcoEnergy Insights is a part of Carrier, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information on EcoEnergy Insights and the CORTIX™ platform, visit ecoenergyinsights.com and cortix.ai. Join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

