Clarendon Private, a Boston Based Investment and Wealth Management Company, Announces the Hiring of John Valpey - Wealth Strategist

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarendon Private, LLC a Boston-based investment and wealth management company designed to serve individuals, families, endowments, and foundations, is proud to announce the hiring of John Valpey to the company's wealth management and estate planning team.

Clarendon Private (www.clarendonprivate.com), a subsidiary of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL), combines the hands-on approach of a boutique investment firm with comprehensive banking and lending resources. The company's culture puts the client at the center of every decision, and its investment solutions are highly personalized, with each asset allocation decision driven by the client's unique goals and objectives. Clarendon Private's team of experienced investment professionals prioritizes trust and transparency as the centerpiece of its offering.

Mr. Valpey brings nearly three decades of wealth management and estate planning expertise to Clarendon Private. John recently served as the National Fiduciary Services Executive for Bank of America where he was responsible for tax, custody, IRAs, insurance, trust and estate settlement, and fiduciary resources operations. Before that, Mr. Valpey was the National Executive responsible for wealth strategies, and financial and estate planning for the bank's wealth management businesses. Prior to Bank of America, Mr. Valpey led the wealth strategies organizations for both FleetBoston and State Street Global Advisors.

"I am delighted to announce the addition of John Valpey to the Clarendon Private team," said President and CEO, Marc A. White, Jr. "John has an impeccable reputation in the industry, and his unique expertise in financial and estate planning will help deepen client discussions and makes him an invaluable and important resource for our clients."

Mr. Valpey is a graduate of Boston College and Cornell Law School, and is a licensed attorney in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine. John is also a licensed real estate broker in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and is a Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist as well. Mr. Valpey currently serves on the boards of Goodwill Northern New England and Social Venture Partners.

Clarendon Private LLC ("Clarendon Private") is a Registered Investment Advisor ("RIA") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Clarendon Private provides wealth management and related advisory services for clients nationally. Clarendon Private will maintain all applicable registrations, notice filings, and licenses as required by the various states in which Clarendon Private conducts business, as applicable. Clarendon Private renders individualized responses to persons in a particular state only after complying with all regulatory requirements, or pursuant to an applicable state exemption or exclusion. Clarendon Private discloses that all investments involve varying degrees of risk. Therefore, it should not be assumed that future performance of any specific investment or investment strategy will be profitable. Asset allocation may be used to manage risk and enhance returns. It does not, however, guarantee a profit or protect against loss. Performance of the asset allocation strategies depends on the underlying investments. To learn more about Clarendon Private, LLC and to review Clarendon Private's Privacy Policy, Disclosures, and Client Relationship Summary, please visit www.clarendonprivate.com.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $8.6 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island and Clarendon Private. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England. It also provides equipment financing through two subsidiary units, Macrolease and Eastern Funding LLC. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebancorp.com, www.brooklinebank.com, and www.bankri.com. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a NASDAQ-listed publicly traded company, of which Clarendon Private is a wholly-owned subsidiary. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and Clarendon Private, LLC are separate entities.

