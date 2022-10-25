Fresh Cravings® Drives Innovation in the Hummus Category at Walmart with Launch of Three New Flavors

Family-owned Fresh Cravings, the fastest growing hummus brand in America, continues to innovate with the launch of new Jalapeño Cilantro, Lemon Garlic, and Mediterranean Hummus flavors

PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Cravings , the family-owned, Arizona-based snacking brand expands its line of chilled dips, with the addition of three new innovative hummus flavors: Jalapeño Cilantro, Lemon Garlic, and Mediterranean. These new flavors are now available at Walmart nationwide, in the deli section, and join the Fresh Cravings Hummus lineup of Honey Jalapeño, Everything Bagel, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Spicy Red Pepper, and Classic.

Fresh Cravings, the family-owned, Arizona-based snacking brand has expanded its hummus lineup at Walmart with three new innovative flavors: Jalapeño Cilantro, Lemon Garlic, and Mediterranean. These new flavors are now available at Walmart nationwide, in the deli section, and join the Fresh Cravings Hummus lineup of Honey Jalapeño, Everything Bagel, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic, Spicy Red Pepper, and Classic. (PRNewswire)

The brand's mission is to 'Crave Goodness,' as such, all Fresh Cravings Hummus recipes begin with a blend of select, premium ingredients: chickpeas, creamy tahini, and Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, making it the only hummus available with this unique EVOO. Building upon this savory foundation, Fresh Cravings Jalapeño Cilantro Hummus springs forth with spicy jalapeño peppers, cilantro, garlic, and lime juice. Fresh Cravings Lemon Garlic Hummus bursts from a balanced blend of lemon, roasted garlic, onion, and sea salt—making it a flavorful addition to pasta, wraps, and more. Fresh Cravings Mediterranean Hummus transports tastebuds with the indulgent richness of roasted red bell peppers, garlic, basil, and Kalamata-style olives.

"Our team's driving force is to find ways to deliver surprise and delight to our customers and to invite them to embrace new innovations and unexpected flavors," said FoodStory Brands Chief Marketing Officer, Jay Whitney. "We are proud to bring these three new flavors forward, always with the goal of offering elevated fresh-snacking options, made with high-quality ingredients, to consumers across the country."

As the fastest growing brand of hummus and one of the newest to enter the category, Fresh Cravings surpassed 40 other brands, in the past two years, to become the fourth largest hummus brand in the US. Its hummus boasts double-blind taste test victories against the national category leader. To find a product near you, visit freshcravings.com or follow on @FreshCravingsSalsa via Instagram or Facebook

About Fresh Cravings®

Fresh Cravings is proudly family-owned and operated and is the fastest growing national brand across refrigerated salsa and hummus, sold in more than 11,000 retail locations. We 'Crave Goodness' in all that we do, from creating elevated recipes to giving back to our communities. We believe that snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. Fresh Cravings launched in 2015, with a line of refrigerated salsas, and as an answer to the dull, jarred salsa blends found in center store, we made ours with vine-ripened tomatoes and crisp vegetables that are never cooked or pasteurized. We are known for authentic-tasting chilled salsas and flavor-filled hummus, along with unique plant-based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. Our dips consistently outperform the competition on purchase intent and preference in double-blind sensory testing. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned, Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa Facebook and Instagram .

Fresh Cravings Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fresh Cravings) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresh Cravings