Girl Scouts of the USA Hires New Chief Development Officer and Chief Operations Officer

Shelley Goode and Brandt Haynes join the GSUSA executive leadership team.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced two new C-suite hires to expand the organization's talented and diverse leadership team. Shelley Goode has joined as the chief development officer (CDO) and Brandt Haynes has joined the organization as the chief operating officer and head of transformation (COO). Both Shelley and Brandt bring a wide range of experiences and decades of expertise in executive, industry, and nonprofit roles that will be impactful to the mission and work of Girl Scouts.

Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) announced two new C-suite hires to expand the organization’s talented and diverse leadership team. Shelley Goode has joined as the chief development officer (CDO) and Brandt Haynes has joined the organization as the chief operating officer and head of transformation (COO). Both Shelley and Brandt bring a wide range of experiences and decades of expertise in executive, industry, and nonprofit roles that will be impactful to the mission and work of Girl Scouts. (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to welcome Shelley Goode and Brandt Haynes to the Girl Scouts of the USA team," says Girl Scouts of the USA CEO Sofia Chang. "Both Shelley and Brandt are results-driven executives, thoughtful collaborators, and inspiring leaders. Alongside our colleagues, volunteers, and partners, we will continue to lift and strengthen the work we do to empower this generation of Girl Scouts."

As CDO, Shelley will focus on deepening the culture of philanthropy at Girl Scouts by leading a revenue-generating community with diverse funding streams including individual and alumni engagement, philanthropic giving, corporate partnerships, and foundation and government grants.

Shelley most recently served as chief development officer for the KIPP Foundation. KIPP is a nonprofit network of 280 college-preparatory public charter schools. She also served as vice president of resource development for Oxfam America, an organization that is part of a global confederation dedicated to fighting the injustice of poverty.

In her 30-plus years of experience, Shelley has served some of the world's largest and most respected institutions—the nonprofit equivalent of Fortune 500 companies—in fundraising, marketing and communications, and nonprofit leadership. She is deeply familiar with the significant problems facing communities throughout the world and has promoted solutions and raised funds for issues that include women's empowerment, STEM initiatives, poverty, affordable housing, and reintegration of veterans back into society. As a nonprofit leader, she has shaped policy and strategy at the C-suite level and worked with decentralized affiliates and partners to implement diversity- and inclusion-focused solutions.

Previously, Shelley served in leadership roles with Volunteers of America, the Smithsonian Institution, Spelman College, Syracuse University, and Johns Hopkins University. She currently serves on the boards of The College of William & Mary Foundation (Executive Committee), the Morgan Stanley Global Impact Funding Trust (MS GIFT), and The National Children's Museum. She holds a B.A. in arts administration and political science from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia.

"I'm honored to start the important work ahead at Girl Scouts of the USA and continue to provide more opportunities for young women across the country as they reach for new heights," says Shelley.

As COO and head of transformation, Brandt Haynes is responsible for leading and aligning all strategic, revenue, marketing, program, and technology activities for Girl Scouts of the USA. He will serve as a cross-functional change agent across the organization and a key council partner as he leads the evolution of the Girl Scout brand, program, and organization to ensure its long-term impact.

Throughout his 20-plus years of industry experience, Brandt has built strategy, marketing, operations, content, and analytics teams and guided them in strategic business evolution. He served as executive vice president at HBO (later WarnerMedia), building the teams and plans to transform the company's product and distribution model to meet changing consumer demands—from DVD and Blu-ray to digital download and ultimately, direct-to-consumer streaming. In this role, he led a team responsible for developing and operationalizing the strategy to drive scale for HBO's digital businesses, including HBO Now and the launch of HBO Max. Most recently, he served as head of consumer revenue for Pushkin Industries. In this role, he oversaw the launch of Pushkin+, helping evolve Pushkin's brand and business model from an advertising-driven audio production company to a consumer brand with a recurring subscriber base.

Brandt holds an M.B.A. in finance and marketing from New York University's Stern School of Business, and is a graduate of Emory University, holding a B.A. in theater studies.

"Girl Scouts has been the leading organization for girl youth development for 110 years. I am excited to continue to evolve our experiences in order to meet the needs of this generation of Girl Scouts and their families," says Brandt. "I'm proud to be working with a team of true change-makers to ensure Girl Scouts' impact for the next century."

We Are Girl Scouts of the USA

