BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Level Marketing (HLM) , a leading digital marketing company serving over 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses, today announced it has acquired NDS Digital, an Oklahoma-based digital marketing agency. The acquisition underscores HLM's commitment to expanding its national reach and investing to further penetrate the home services marketing space.

High Level Marketing acquires NDS Digital (PRNewswire)

"This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity to advance our purpose," Scott Bell , High Level Marketing CEO.

NDS Digital's focus on search engine optimization (SEO), paid search, content development and website design aligns well with HLM's digital marketing solutions. In addition, HLM's Footprint™ technology gives NDS clients easy-to-understand metrics and reporting, live-lead tracking, review monitoring, competitor insights, and more, to help them outperform competitors and gain market-leading visibility and advantage.

"This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity to advance our purpose of accelerating our client's growth by unlocking their potential", said Scott Bell, CEO of HLM. "NDS Digital has established substantial connections with many leading home services businesses and we are eager to help them reach new heights."

"I've enjoyed building NDS Digital and working with our talented team to help our clients succeed," said Brad Dery, President of NDS Digital. "With HLM's deep digital marketing expertise, transparency, and exceptional customer service, I'm confident that our team and customers will be in great hands."

The NDS Digital acquisition is the latest for HLM as part of an ongoing expansion into key markets and industries throughout the US.

About High Level Marketing

High Level Marketing is a full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing company with in-house experts that gives local businesses a competitive advantage through holistic multi-channel marketing, unmatched transparency and its powerful, proprietary Footprint™ technology platform. To learn more visit: https://www.highlevelmarketing.com/.

FOR MEDIA INFORMATION:

Regina Marsden Crupe

High Level Marketing

Email: rmarsden@highlevelmarketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Level Marketing