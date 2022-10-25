TETAVI PREPARES FOR ITS NEXT GROWTH STAGE WITH NEW INFLUENTIAL INVESTORS AND BRAND IDENTITY: "YOOM"

YOOM Signs Strategic Partnerships with Several of the Most Influential Leaders in Global Music, Entertainment and Culture

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, YOOM, the volumetric capture and immersive content company formerly known as Tetavi, has announced a series of actions positioning it as the leader in the creation of content experiences for the Metaverse and Web3. YOOM has received the support of leaders of content and culture, including Jimmy Iovine [Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of Interscope Records and Beats Electronics, among numerous other companies]; Finneas O'Connell [Grammy Award-winning producer, singer and songwriter]; Maverick Carter [CEO of The SpringHill Company]; Justin Lubliner, [CEO of the Darkroom]; and Paul Wachter [Founder, Chairman and CEO of Main Street Advisors].

YOOM logo (PRNewswire)

YOOM secures $15M in funding backed by the biggest names in music & sports like Jimmy Iovine , FINNEAS, Maverick Carter

All of these artists and executives have signed agreements to help YOOM conceive, develop, and create the future of immersive and interactive content with a focus on music, entertainment, gaming, sports and popular culture. Additionally, these strategic partners have joined the company's largest existing investors and shareholders, including Insight Partners, Marc Rowan and Aaron Stone, in personal investments totalling $15 million to further YOOM's growth.

Since its founding, YOOM has used its cutting-edge volumetric technology to pave the way for the future of immersive and interactive content. YOOM has established a home for artists and creators to be at the forefront of creating new types of content that can enable novel forms of social and community experiences. Shortly, YOOM will democratize the ability to create such content and experiences by making it available to anyone and everyone, from the highest-caliber professional artist to any amateur with a smartphone and an idea. YOOM's new funding will enable it to expand its roster of influential talent and top-tier brand partnerships as well as invest more into its production, R&D capabilities and mobile app development.

To further support its strategy, and in advance of several major projects that YOOM will release over the next few months, Aaron Stone, former senior partner and Head of Media, Entertainment and Communications, and current advisor to Apollo Global Management, has been named as YOOM's first non-founder Chairman. Stone was a seed investor in the company and has partnered with YOOM's founders and senior executives to help develop the organization's strategy and structure.

YOOM CEO Gilad Talmon commented: "We are honored to receive the endorsement and investments in time, effort, and capital from these titans in the music and entertainment industries, who are among the leading global trend setters in culture broadly. We are grateful that they share our vision of a more immersive and connected future where people can engage both with each other as well as their favorite personalities in a more intimate and meaningful way."

Aaron Stone added, "We are at the inception of a period in which new AI-based technologies will revolutionize the way we create and experience content, and interact socially. YOOM will partner with artists to create content that can engender enhanced feelings of presence, enabling new and different ways for people to emotionally engage and form communities. I am particularly excited that YOOM will provide the ability to create extraordinary content and experiences previously unavailable to anyone, to virtually everyone. I am thrilled to be a part of such a talented team in developing new methods to inspire creativity and to explore and express the human condition."

The company's new branding aims to create an inclusive and authentic identity that resonates with creators, consumers and commercial partners. It signals a new era and a calling to the Metaverse. "Our new name, YOOM, reflects the universal and meaningful experiences that our technology enables. It is the combination of 'You and Me', as we want to create a deeper connection between content creators and their audiences. It is also the sound of the second syllable of the word 'volume' since our technology allows you to create a digital version of yourself in 3D and with volume. Our new logo, a butterfly with symmetrical faces that appear as mirror images of each other, aims to convey creativity, freedom, duality and metamorphosis, symbolizing the passage from the real world to the digital world. The name YOOM represents who we are both as people and as a company: Dynamic, Bold, Expressive and Playful," continued Talmon.

"I am always looking for new possibilities that advance entertainment and move the culture forward. YOOM is going to bring artists and brands into the Metaverse and Web3, and that feels really exciting." said Jimmy Iovine. "This team and the proprietary technology they've built levels the playing field for creatives and widens the space where communities can grow. I'm inspired to help define what the future of entertainment can look like."

Earlier this year, YOOM partnered with the Los Angeles Kings to become the first NHL team to enter the Metaverse . In the near-term, YOOM will introduce its first major projects in areas such as music, gaming, TV and location-based entertainment.

To learn more please visit: YOOM.com

About YOOM:

YOOM is a deep tech company founded in Tel Aviv, Israel, that brings real humans into the digital world with cutting-edge volumetric technology. Its mission is to enable the creation of new immersive content and experiences for the Metaverse and Web3, pioneering new ways for people to express themselves, create and consume content. YOOM's AI technology consists of proprietary neural networks dedicated to volumetric video production. YOOM currently operates studios worldwide and is commercially active in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and APAC.

Please visit www.yoom.com and follow us on YouTube , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Discord for information.

Media Contact:

For Tetavi:

Dana Steiner

dana.steiner@clarity.global

tetavi@clarity.global

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YOOM