VIA Motors Partners with AUSEV to Accelerate the Electrification of Australia's Commercial Electric Vehicle Market

VTRUX chassis cabs and vans to be converted to right hand drive for the Australian market.

Non-binding commitment for delivery of 6,500 commercial EVs using the VTRUX chassis cab and skateboard

Production and delivery are targeted to begin in 2024.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VIA Motors, a U.S. based All-Electric Commercial OEM Vehicle Manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, announced a Memorandum of Understanding with AUSEV (a subsidiary of BOSSCAP) to collaborate on accelerating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) throughout Australia.

VIA Motors Class 3 Chassis Cab (PRNewswire)

"We're excited about our mission to accelerate the adoption of commercial electric vehicles in the Australian market," said Terry Mulcahy, AUSEV Head of Future Business. "Partnering with VIA Motors further empowers this objective and spurs our desire to reintroduce automotive manufacturing back into Australia," he added.

Under the terms of the agreement, VIA and AUSEV will share engineering expertise and best practices leading up to the production and delivery of the initial vehicles, anticipated for 2024. "Leveraging the engineering expertise of VIA Motors in commercial EVs, matched with the capability of AUSEV to remanufacture vehicles for the Right-Hand Drive market allows us to be in a position to deliver for Australian fleet customers," said Brendan Kenny, AUSEV Head of Operations.

The relationship will encompass all the necessary pillars to serve Australian fleet customers from distribution and marketing to service and critical charging infrastructure support. The VDRIVE skateboard that VIA has designed from the ground up, will provide the flexibility AUSEV is looking for when positioning solutions to its diverse array of clients. "Our skateboard and Chassis cab architecture will serve as the underpinnings for a full portfolio of product offerings, including box trucks, stake trucks, walk in vans and other body configurations," according to VIA CEO, Bob Purcell.

"We are thrilled to partner with AUSEV who will efficiently remanufacture our commercial EV's to Right Hand Drive for the Australian market," said Jeff Krause, VIA's Executive Director of Sales. "This collaboration is an important initial step in our international growth expansion, providing functional, reliable, and durable work trucks that are preferred by drivers and have an attractive total cost of ownership." AUSEV is a subsidiary of Boss Capital Holdings Pty LTD ("BOSSCAP") dedicated to the manufacturing and distribution of electric vehicles.

AUSEV will leverage BOSSCAP's experience in remanufacturing vehicles, including Light and Heavy Duty pick-up trucks, for right hand markets to quickly bring viable and capable EV fleet options to the Australian market which has been seeking purely electric commercial solutions.

To view high-resolution images of VIA's VTRUX electric chassis cabs, please click here.

About AUSEV

AUSEV Pty Ltd (AUSEV) is a subsidiary of BOSSCAP. BOSSCAP is a multi-industry company focused on sovereign capability. AUSEV was established to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in Australia, with a focus on RHD 4×4 EVs and has evolved to incorporate not only Pick-ups but also Light, Medium and Heavy-Duty Trucks & Vans. The company is committed to offering an end-to-end solution, including servicing, charging and fleet management. AUSEV leverages BOSSCAP's experience in remanufacturing and distributing ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles to now offer OEMs a solution to either partially or fully manufacture RHD electric vehicles (EV) locally in Australia. Learn more at https://www.aus-ev.com.au

ABOUT VIA MOTORS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

VIA is a leading electric commercial vehicle company with proven advanced electric drive technology, delivering sustainable mobility solutions for a more livable world. VIA designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, with superior life-cycle economics, for use across a broad cross-section of the global fleet customer base. VIA's vehicles are optimized for each fleet's needs, with intelligent software packages and fleet monitoring systems that are designed to reduce cost and improve operating efficiencies. VIA is a systems-driven company and strives to optimize the total fleet experience including energy, maintenance, uptime, route mapping and more, with reduced development time, improved quality, driving comfort, energy efficiency and connectivity. Learn more at https://www.viamotors.com

Contacts:

AUSEV: Von Hosking

pr@bosscap.com.au

VIA Motors:

Derek.Larsen@VIAMotors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIA Motors