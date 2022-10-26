Century Communities Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results

- Record Third Quarter Net Income of $144.5 Million or $4.44 per Diluted Share -
- Deliveries of 2,630 Homes Generating $1.1 Billion in Revenues -
- EBITDA Increased to $188.7 Million -
- Return on Equity of 33.2% -
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights Compared to Third Quarter 2021
- Net income increased 27% to $144.5 million or $4.44 per diluted share, both third quarter records
- Pre-tax income improved 18% to a third quarter record $172.1 million
- Total revenues increased 19% to a third quarter record $1.1 billion
- Return on equity improved by 270 basis points to 33.2%
- Deliveries of 2,630 homes, a 13% increase and third quarter record
- Net new home contracts of 1,318
- Homebuilding gross margin of 24.8%
- Adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 26.0%
- EBITDA increased 16% to $188.7 million, a third quarter record
- Homes in backlog of 3,455 homes valued at $1.4 billion
- Selling communities increased 17% to 217 from 186 communities
"We delivered strong results in the third quarter, reporting record third quarter earnings per share, net income and pre-tax income while generating a return on equity of 33.2%," said Dale Francescon, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer. "While rising interest rates and overall economic uncertainty have weighed on new home sales for the entire industry, we are encouraged by the fact that we are continuing to see demand for homes with near-term completions. We are matching our starts with sales, adjusting our product offering towards even more affordably priced homes, and taking steps to reduce costs. Given the flexibility of our operating model, we believe that Century is well positioned to navigate these near-term challenges."
Rob Francescon, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, said, "The flexibility of our operating model allowed us to reduce our controlled lot inventory and land spend commitments in the quarter for a minimal cost as we continue to only focus on projects that meet our stringent investment criteria. We saw an improvement in our cycle times and input costs during the third quarter and expect further gains in the fourth quarter of this year and into 2023. Our homebuyers continue to have a healthy financial profile, and our completed homes across our 45 plus markets are still at low levels. Our balance sheet remains strong with $2.1 billion in stockholders' equity, and we intend to continue investing in our business and returning capital to shareholders throughout the various cycles in the market."
Third Quarter 2022 Results
Net income for the third quarter 2022 increased 27% to $144.5 million, or $4.44 per diluted share, both third quarter records and as compared to $114.0 million, or $3.31 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
Total revenues rose to $1.1 billion, a third quarter record and 19% year over year increase. Home sales revenues increased 22% to $1.1 billion, a third quarter record as well, compared to $917.3 million for the prior year quarter. Deliveries increased 13% year over year to a third quarter record of 2,630 homes compared to 2,322 in the prior year quarter. The average sales price of home deliveries for the third quarter 2022 increased 8% to $425,300, compared to $395,100 in the prior year quarter, primarily due to home price appreciation across all our markets.
Net new home contracts in the third quarter 2022 were 1,318 contracts, compared to 2,742 contracts in the prior year quarter. At the end of the third quarter 2022, the Company had 3,455 homes in backlog, representing $1.4 billion of backlog dollar value.
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage, excluding interest, was 26.0% in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 27.2% in the prior year quarter. Homebuilding gross margin percentage in the third quarter 2022 was 24.8%, as compared to 25.7% in the prior year quarter. Selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percent of home sales revenues was 9.9%, compared to 9.8% in the prior year quarter. Pre-tax income margin was 15.0% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 15.2% in the prior year quarter.
Selling communities at the end of the third quarter increased 17% to 217 from 186 communities in the prior year quarter.
Return on equity for the third quarter of 2022 was 33.2%, compared to 30.5% in the prior year period, and represented our fifth consecutive quarter with a return on equity of over 30%.
Financial services revenues were $23.3 million compared to $29.1 million in the prior year quarter, and financial services pre-tax income decreased to $9.3 million from $11.4 million, primarily as a result of lower originations and normalization of gain on sale premiums.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company ended the quarter with a strong financial position, including $2.1 billion of stockholders' equity, a 17% year over year increase, and $817.2 million of total liquidity, including $182.2 million of cash.
During the third quarter, the Company maintained its quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share and repurchased 500,825 shares of its common stock for $22.3 million, for an average per share price of $44.58 or 68% of ending book value as of September 30, 2022.
As of September 30, 2022, homebuilding debt to capital decreased to 36.3%, from 37.1% at June 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, net homebuilding debt to net capital decreased to 32.5%, from 33.6% at June 30, 2022.
Full Year 2022 Outlook
David Messenger, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "Given the continued industry-wide slowdown in current activity, we are reducing our full year home delivery guidance to 10,000 to 10,500 homes and home sales revenues to $4.2-4.4 billion. Given our decision to deliberately delay new community openings, we now expect our year end selling communities to be below our previous guidance of 240-250."
Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's third quarter 2022 results, provide commentary, and conduct a question-and-answer session. To participate in the call, please dial 877-270-2148 (domestic) or 412-902-6510 (international). The live webcast will be available at www.centurycommunities.com in the Investors section. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 2, 2022, by dialing 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) and entering the passcode 5572574. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the Company's operating results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS), Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Ratio of Homebuilding Net Debt to Net Capital. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, and an analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures following the historical financial information presented in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," "will," "may," "potential," and "outlook" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements in this release include the Company's operating and financial guidance for 2022, its expectations to continue to improve cycle times and input costs, management's belief that Century is well positioned to navigate near-term challenges and its intention to continue to focus on projects that meet Century's stringent investment criteria, and invest in its business and return capital to stockholders throughout the various cycles in the market. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on historical information available at the time the statements are made and are based on management's reasonable belief or expectations with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from the belief or expectations expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statement: adverse changes in general economic conditions, including increased interest rates, inflation, and employment levels; the potential impact of global supply chain disruptions, labor, land and raw material or other resource shortages and delays, municipal and utility delays, and COVID-19 on the Company's business, industry and the broader economy; the ability to identify and acquire desirable land; availability and cost of financing; the effect of tax changes; reliance on contractors and key personnel; availability and pricing for land, labor and raw materials or other resources; the ability to pay dividends in the future; and the other factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect future events, developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
Century Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Home sales revenues
$
1,118,588
$
917,337
$
3,241,537
$
2,881,404
Land sales and other revenues
2,432
11,594
12,872
35,522
Total homebuilding revenues
1,121,020
928,931
3,254,409
2,916,926
Financial services revenues
23,271
29,101
72,373
92,586
Total revenues
1,144,291
958,032
3,326,782
3,009,512
Homebuilding Cost of Revenues
Cost of home sales revenues
(841,665)
(682,012)
(2,365,633)
(2,203,187)
Cost of land sales and other revenues
(292)
(6,977)
(9,151)
(23,996)
Total homebuilding cost of revenues
(841,957)
(688,989)
(2,374,784)
(2,227,183)
Financial services costs
(13,922)
(17,666)
(43,262)
(54,135)
Selling, general, and administrative
(110,687)
(90,154)
(321,484)
(281,961)
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
(14,458)
—
(14,458)
Inventory impairment and other
—
—
—
(41)
Other income (expense)
(5,651)
(1,004)
(12,754)
(2,790)
Income before income tax expense
172,074
145,761
574,498
428,944
Income tax expense
(27,601)
(31,784)
(128,861)
(95,406)
Net income
$
144,473
$
113,977
$
445,637
$
333,538
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
4.49
$
3.38
$
13.57
$
9.90
Diluted
$
4.44
$
3.31
$
13.41
$
9.69
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
32,196,589
33,760,940
32,850,647
33,688,531
Diluted
32,570,335
34,471,044
33,241,764
34,420,163
Century Communities, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
(unaudited)
(audited)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
98,203
$
316,310
Cash held in escrow
83,952
52,297
Accounts receivable
41,955
41,932
Inventories
3,107,734
2,456,614
Mortgage loans held for sale
194,123
353,063
Prepaid expenses and other assets
259,379
200,087
Property and equipment, net
30,450
24,939
Deferred tax assets, net
33,873
21,239
Goodwill
30,395
30,395
Total assets
$
3,880,064
$
3,496,876
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
94,054
$
84,679
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
337,415
316,877
Notes payable
1,016,548
998,936
Revolving line of credit
165,000
—
Mortgage repurchase facilities
195,047
331,876
Total liabilities
1,808,064
1,732,368
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 31,772,335 and 33,760,940 shares issued
318
338
Additional paid-in capital
579,697
697,845
Retained earnings
1,491,985
1,066,325
Total stockholders' equity
2,072,000
1,764,508
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,880,064
$
3,496,876
Century Communities, Inc.
Homebuilding Operational Data
(Unaudited)
Net New Home Contracts
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
West
219
395
(44.6)
%
884
1,286
(31.3)
%
Mountain
183
489
(62.6)
%
1,247
2,053
(39.3)
%
Texas
181
392
(53.8)
%
867
1,309
(33.8)
%
Southeast
240
387
(38.0)
%
1,064
1,151
(7.6)
%
Century Complete
495
1,079
(54.1)
%
2,433
3,518
(30.8)
%
Total
1,318
2,742
(51.9)
%
6,495
9,317
(30.3)
%
Home Deliveries
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
West
378
$
674.3
409
$
655.8
(7.6)
%
2.8
%
Mountain
494
$
582.4
509
$
500.6
(2.9)
%
16.3
%
Texas
314
$
368.5
274
$
313.1
14.6
%
17.7
%
Southeast
423
$
464.0
325
$
403.8
30.2
%
14.9
%
Century Complete
1,021
$
258.6
805
$
220.3
26.8
%
17.4
%
Total / Weighted Average
2,630
$
425.3
2,322
$
395.1
13.3
%
7.6
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
Homes
Average Sales
West
1,200
$
676.1
1,113
$
621.2
7.8
%
8.8
%
Mountain
1,466
$
575.4
1,805
$
462.0
(18.8)
%
24.5
%
Texas
1,043
$
347.5
1,079
$
281.9
(3.3)
%
23.3
%
Southeast
1,193
$
441.0
1,322
$
393.2
(9.8)
%
12.2
%
Century Complete
2,789
$
250.3
2,571
$
207.0
8.5
%
20.9
%
Total / Weighted Average
7,691
$
421.5
7,890
$
365.2
(2.5)
%
15.4
%
Century Communities, Inc.
Homebuilding Operational Data
(Unaudited)
Selling Communities
Selling communities at period end
As of September 30,
Increase/(Decrease)
2022
2021
Amount
% Change
West
22
18
4
22.2
%
Mountain
32
27
5
18.5
%
Texas
24
15
9
60.0
%
Southeast
25
19
6
31.6
%
Century Complete
114
107
7
6.5
%
Total
217
186
31
16.7
%
Backlog
(dollars in thousands)
As of September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales
Homes
Dollar Value
Average Sales
West
208
$
172,071
$
827.3
659
$
436,812
$
662.8
(68.4)
%
(60.6)
%
24.8
%
Mountain
826
447,827
$
542.2
1,037
556,192
$
536.3
(20.3)
%
(19.5)
%
1.1
%
Texas
210
73,482
$
349.9
615
217,362
$
353.4
(65.9)
%
(66.2)
%
(1.0)
%
Southeast
584
246,764
$
422.5
630
257,902
$
409.4
(7.3)
%
(4.3)
%
3.2
%
Century Complete
1,627
439,236
$
270.0
1,925
454,516
$
236.1
(15.5)
%
(3.4)
%
14.4
%
Total / Weighted Average
3,455
$
1,379,380
$
399.2
4,866
$
1,922,784
$
395.1
(29.0)
%
(28.3)
%
1.0
%
Lot Inventory
As of September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
Owned
Controlled
Total
Owned
Controlled
Total
Owned
Controlled
Total
West
4,824
1,325
6,149
3,971
5,435
9,406
21.5
%
(75.6)
%
(34.6)
%
Mountain
11,312
2,374
13,686
8,004
13,633
21,637
41.3
%
(82.6)
%
(36.7)
%
Texas
7,382
4,158
11,540
4,150
8,528
12,678
77.9
%
(51.2)
%
(9.0)
%
Southeast
5,981
7,683
13,664
3,692
12,460
16,152
62.0
%
(38.3)
%
(15.4)
%
Century Complete
4,978
12,761
17,739
5,178
10,486
15,664
(3.9)
%
21.7
%
13.2
%
Total
34,477
28,301
62,778
24,995
50,542
75,537
37.9
%
(44.0)
%
(16.9)
%
% of Total
54.9 %
45.1 %
100.0 %
33.1 %
66.9 %
100.0 %
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share (Adjusted Diluted EPS) are non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to management, investors and other users of the Company's financial information in evaluating its operating results and understanding its operating trends without the effect of certain non-recurring items. The Company believes excluding certain non-recurring items provides more comparable assessment of its financial results from period to period. We define Adjusted Net Income as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) inventory impairment and other (iii) restructuring costs, and (iv) loss on debt extinguishment, less adjusted income tax expense, calculated using the Company's GAAP tax rate for the applicable period. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by weighted average common shares – diluted.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Numerator
Net income
$
144,473
$
113,977
$
445,637
$
333,538
Denominator
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
32,196,589
33,760,940
32,850,647
33,688,531
Dilutive effect of restricted stock units
373,746
710,104
391,117
731,632
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
32,570,335
34,471,044
33,241,764
34,420,163
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
4.49
$
3.38
$
13.57
$
9.90
Diluted
$
4.44
$
3.31
$
13.41
$
9.69
Adjusted earnings per share
Numerator
Net income
$
144,473
$
113,977
$
445,637
$
333,538
Income tax expense
27,601
31,784
128,861
95,406
Income before income tax expense
172,074
145,761
574,498
428,944
Inventory impairment and other
—
—
—
41
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
14,458
—
14,458
Adjusted income before income tax expense
172,074
160,219
574,498
443,443
Adjusted income tax expense(1)
(27,601)
(34,937)
(128,861)
(98,631)
Adjusted net income
$
144,473
$
125,282
$
445,637
$
344,812
Denominator - Diluted
32,570,335
34,471,044
33,241,764
34,420,163
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$
4.44
$
3.63
$
13.41
$
10.02
(1) The tax rates used in calculating adjusted net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 16.0% and 22.4%, respectively, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 21.8% and 22.2%, respectively, which are reflective of the Company's GAAP tax rates for the applicable periods.
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding inventory impairment and other and interest is not a measurement of financial performance under United States generally accepted accounting principles; however, the Company's management believes that this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that inventory impairment and indebtedness have on homebuilding gross margin and permits the Company's stockholders to make better comparisons with the Company's competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Homebuilding Gross Margin
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
%
2021
%
Home sales revenues
$
1,118,588
100.0
%
$
917,337
100.0
%
Cost of home sales revenues
(841,665)
(75.2)
%
(682,012)
(74.3)
%
Inventory impairment and other
—
—
%
—
—
%
Gross margin from home sales
276,923
24.8
%
235,325
25.7
%
Add: Inventory impairment and other
—
—
%
—
—
%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues
13,726
1.2
%
14,636
1.6
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory
$
290,649
26.0
%
$
249,961
27.2
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
%
2021
%
Home sales revenues
$
3,241,537
100.0
%
$
2,881,404
100.0
%
Cost of home sales revenues
(2,365,633)
(73.0)
%
(2,203,187)
(76.5)
%
Inventory impairment and other
—
—
%
(41)
(0.0)
%
Gross margin from home sales
875,904
27.0
%
678,176
23.5
%
Add: Inventory impairment and other
—
—
%
41
0.0
%
Add: Interest in cost of home sales revenues
39,345
1.2
%
51,419
1.8
%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin excluding interest and inventory
$
915,249
28.2
%
$
729,636
25.3
%
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure we use as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest in cost of home sales revenues, (iii) other interest expense, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) loss on debt extinguishment, (vi) inventory impairment and other. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest rates or effective tax rates, levels of depreciation or amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. Accordingly, our management believes that this measurement is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, consolidated net income in accordance with GAAP as a measure of performance. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our Adjusted EBITDA is limited as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Net income
$
144,473
$
113,977
26.8
%
$
445,637
$
333,538
33.6
%
Income tax expense
27,601
31,784
(13.2)
%
128,861
95,406
35.1
%
Interest in cost of home sales revenues
13,726
14,636
(6.2)
%
39,345
51,419
(23.5)
%
Interest expense (income)
(2)
(148)
(98.6)
%
(14)
(431)
(96.8)
%
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,855
2,669
7.0
%
8,207
8,324
(1.4)
%
EBITDA
188,653
162,918
15.8
%
622,036
488,256
27.4
%
Loss on debt extinguishment
—
14,458
(100.0)
%
—
14,458
(100.0)
%
Inventory impairment and other
—
—
NM
—
41
(100.0)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
188,653
$
177,376
6.4
%
$
622,036
$
502,755
23.7
%
NM – Not Meaningful
Century Communities, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Ratio of Net Homebuilding Debt to Net Capital
The following table presents the Company's ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company calculates this by dividing net homebuilding debt (homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents, and cash held in escrow) by net capital (net homebuilding debt plus total stockholders' equity). Homebuilding debt is our total debt minus outstanding borrowings under our construction loan agreement and mortgage repurchase facilities. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the ratio of debt to capital. The Company believes the ratio of net homebuilding debt to net capital is a relevant and useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in its operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain external financing.
(in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Notes payable
$
1,016,548
$
998,936
Revolving line of credit
165,000
—
Construction loan agreements
(2,985)
—
Total homebuilding debt
1,178,563
998,936
Total stockholders' equity
2,072,000
1,764,508
Total capital
$
3,250,563
$
2,763,444
Homebuilding debt to capital
36.3 %
36.1 %
Total homebuilding debt
$
1,178,563
$
998,936
Cash and cash equivalents
(98,203)
(316,310)
Cash held in escrow
(83,952)
(52,297)
Net homebuilding debt
996,408
630,329
Total stockholders' equity
2,072,000
1,764,508
Net capital
$
3,068,408
$
2,394,837
Net homebuilding debt to net capital
32.5 %
26.3 %
