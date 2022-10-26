John Deere and Iowa State University Launch New Demonstration Farm to Help Farmers Feed and Fuel the World Sustainably

MOLINE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced a strategic partnership with Iowa State University (ISU) to establish a demonstration site consisting of four different fields and processes that will enable Deere to test sustainable solutions for large grain production systems in real-world scenarios.

"Farmers are working in constantly changing environments where every decision will impact their end result, which means they can't afford to adopt experimental practices that aren't proven to deliver the yield they anticipate," said Jill Sanchez, Director of Sustainability at John Deere. "This demonstration farm, in partnership with ISU, allows us to experience the same uncertainties and challenges as our customers, so that we can test and identify which methods are successful, and deliver proven, innovative, and sustainable solutions to farmers."

The 80-acre demonstration farm will allow Deere and ISU to test sustainable farming practices in real world scenarios and experience successes and failures through trial and error. Over a five-year production cycle, four different crop production systems will be implemented. The data and insights collected will measure crop productivity, economic cost of production, soil health, water quality, carbon intensity, and biodiversity.

"ISU has a longstanding relationship with John Deere, which has allowed us to translate agronomic sciences to practice through field demonstrations to unlock opportunities for farmers," added Matt Darr, Professor of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at ISU. "This new research allows us to test new sustainability solutions, so that farmers can adopt practices they have confidence in."

The demonstration farm will not only enable Deere and ISU to prove the success of sustainable practices at scale, but it will also provide significant opportunities for educating employees and students, dealer and customer outreach, and equipment demonstrations.

This partnership builds on Deere's Leap Ambitions , which are focused goals designed to boost both economic value and sustainability for customers, ensuring that every hour, every drop, every seed, every pound, and every pass counts to optimize their operations.

