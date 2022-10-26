Spend Matters Names Interos to List of Procurement Providers To Watch

Leading global B2B network cites Interos' 350 million entity database and industry-first visual knowledge graph as differentiators in monitoring and managing global supply chain risk at scale

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, today announced Spend Matters has named the company to its annual 50 list of Procurement Providers to Watch. Spend Matters is the world's largest information source for procurement and supply chain professionals.

Each year the 50 Providers to Watch list recognizes fast-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market and selects solution providers who continue to grow and develop innovative products propelling the market forward. Interos was selected by Spend Matters analysts after multiple rounds of product research, evaluation and discovery focused on factors such as growth rate, innovation, tech capabilities, and solution delivery.

Spend Matters highlighted the power of Interos' platform in helping procurement leaders at all levels make the best decisions to mitigate risk and protect the bottom line amid inflation, recession and other market uncertainties. The company's AI-powered i-Score™ scores extended supply chains against business threats related to ESG, Operations, Financial, Restrictions, Cyber, and Geopolitical using thousands of proprietary data points. Working with Interos, companies can save up to 5% impact to their business bottom line by aiding in the ability to fulfil orders continuously and dependably.

"Interos' customers can very rapidly, and with almost no effort, understand where they are exposed to risks in their supply chain by leveraging its (continuously growing) proprietary database of 350 million entities and its AI-based risk monitoring capabilities," said Bertrand Maltaverne, Sr. Analyst, Supplier Management and Sourcing. "Interos' Knowledge Graph (IKG) is an asset and a differentiator, making the often invisible, visible. Interos' map-based visualizations are intuitive, and users have an easy and effective way to explore and/or filter data to explore risk elements in a multi-level and exhaustive taxonomy. Also, its API-approach is definitely a strength as risk-based orchestration is more and more critical in today's business context."

Interos Founder and CEO Jennifer Bisceglie emphasized continuous supply chain mapping and monitoring is the key to navigating today's complex risk environment beset by war, lingering pandemic shutdowns, labor shortages, regulatory actions and other fast-evolving business risks.

"We're honored to be named to the Spend Matters list of dynamic companies addressing global supply chain challenges," Bisceglie says. "If organizations do just one thing, they need to get curious about their extended supply chains. We can't continue to be surprised or think of supply chain shocks as Black Swans. We have to understand who we're doing business with, and who those companies are doing business with, in order to get ahead of the next crisis."

Interos has disrupted the traditional supply chain risk management discipline by bringing automated 24x7 real-time visibility to supplier networks at multiple tiers - replacing time-consuming manual methods such as surveys or other backward-looking and incomplete assessments. Earlier this year Interos released the patented Supplier Buyer View , delivering an unprecedented network-based map of an organization's entire digital and physical ecosystem. Powered by the world's largest database of supply chain and supplier relationships, the Supplier Buyer View enables enterprises to identify their most critical suppliers within their network to address emerging risk factors and mitigation plans.

