AEP REPORTS STRONG THIRD-QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS

Third-quarter 2022 GAAP earnings of $1.33 per share and $1.62 per share operating

Company reaffirms narrowed 2022 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance range of $4.97 to $5.07 , raised midpoint of $5.02 , and 6% to 7% long-term growth rate

$40 billion , five-year capex plan focuses on robust pipeline of wires investments and renewable generation to drive the clean energy transition

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER

Preliminary, unaudited results





Third Quarter ended September 30

Year-to-date ended September 30



2022 2021 Variance

2022 2021 Variance Revenue ($ in billions): 5.5 4.6 0.9

14.8 12.7 2.1 Earnings ($ in millions):















GAAP 683.7 796.0 (112.3)

1,922.9 1,949.2 (26.3)

Operating (non-GAAP) 831.0 716.7 114.3

2,065.1 1,876.7 188.4

















EPS ($):

















GAAP 1.33 1.59 (0.26)

3.76 3.90 (0.14)

Operating (non-GAAP) 1.62 1.43 0.19

4.04 3.76 0.28







EPS based on 514 million shares 3Q 2022, 501 million shares 3Q 2021, 511 million shares YTD 2022 and 499 million shares YTD 2021.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today reported third-quarter 2022 earnings, prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), of $684 million or $1.33 per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $796 million or $1.59 per share in third-quarter 2021. Operating earnings for third-quarter 2022 were $831 million or $1.62 per share, compared with operating earnings of $717 million or $1.43 per share in third-quarter 2021.

Operating earnings is a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items. The difference between 2022 GAAP and operating earnings for the quarter was largely due to charges related to the anticipated sale of AEP's Kentucky operations, the write-off of a Virginia asset associated with previously closed coal plants, and the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities.

A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings for the quarter and year-to-date is included in the tables at the end of this news release.

"The robust investments we're making in a modern, reliable, resilient and cleaner energy system to benefit our customers continue to support our earnings growth. We recently narrowed our 2022 operating earnings guidance, raising the midpoint to $5.02 based on our strong performance this year and proven track record of managing costs as we deliver on our long-term strategy. AEP's Board of Directors also voted this week to boost our quarterly dividend by 5 cents to 83 cents per share," said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chair and chief executive officer.

"We're making substantial progress on simplifying and de-risking our business profile as we prepare to close on the sale of our Kentucky operations in January 2023 and target completion of our unregulated contracted renewables sale in the second quarter of 2023. As we announced Oct. 4, we also are pursuing a strategic review of our retail business that we expect to complete in the first half of 2023. These initiatives are part of our continued focus on investing in energy resources and grid solutions in our regulated businesses to enhance service for our customers," Akins said.

"We are undertaking one of the largest clean energy transformations in the country with our plan to add nearly 15,700 megawatts of new renewables and energy storage over the next 10 years, in addition to our 1,484-megawatt North Central wind project that was completed this year," added Julie Sloat, AEP president and chief financial officer. "Our investment plan includes $9 billion in regulated renewables from 2023 through 2027, and we are committed to reaching our accelerated goal of net zero emissions by 2045.

"Transmission continues to be the largest part of our earnings growth plan. Coupled with distribution, we have a significant pipeline of wires investment opportunities – nearly $26 billion over the next five years – as we focus on improving the reliability and resiliency of the grid and integrating new resources to support the clean energy economy," Sloat said.

"AEP's weather-normalized sales have maintained significant momentum this year in the face of challenges in the broader economy. We continue to see commercial and industrial sales increase across our operating companies and in most sectors, and we remain focused on our economic development strategy that has facilitated job growth and new load in our communities.

"In addition to economic development efforts, we understand the implications of rising fuel costs for our customers and are actively working with our regulators and other stakeholders to provide resources to customers and advocate for expanded fuel recovery timeframes to help ease these pressures. The addition of renewable resources also will help protect against the impact of fuel price volatility for customers in the future," Sloat said.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS BY SEGMENT

$ in millions

GAAP Earnings 3Q 22 3Q 21 Variance YTD 22 YTD 21 Variance Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 476.9 437.7 39.2 1,076.3 936.3 140.0 Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 165.5 155.9 9.6 483.1 424.0 59.1 AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 170.5 166.8 3.7 485.4 507.5 (22.1) Generation & Marketing (d) 97.5 100.7 (3.2) 284.3 189.7 94.6 All Other (226.7) (65.1) (161.6) (406.2) (108.3) (297.9) Total GAAP Earnings (Loss) 683.7 796.0 (112.3) 1,922.9 1,949.2 (26.3)













Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 3Q 22 3Q 21 Variance YTD 22 YTD 21 Variance Vertically Integrated Utilities (a) 499.8 437.7 62.1 1,099.2 935.1 164.1 Transmission & Distribution Utilities (b) 165.5 155.9 9.6 483.1 424.0 59.1 AEP Transmission Holdco (c) 170.5 166.8 3.7 485.4 507.7 (22.3) Generation & Marketing (d) 70.0 21.4 48.6 175.6 98.8 76.8 All Other (74.8) (65.1) (9.7) (178.2) (88.9) (89.3) Total Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) 831.0 716.7 114.3 2,065.1 1,876.7 188.4







A full reconciliation of GAAP earnings with operating earnings is included in tables at the end of this news release.



(a) Includes AEP Generating Co., Appalachian Power, Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Kingsport Power, Public Service Co. of Oklahoma, Southwestern Electric Power and Wheeling Power (b) Includes Ohio Power and AEP Texas (c) Includes wholly-owned transmission-only subsidiaries and transmission-only joint ventures (d) Includes AEP OnSite Partners, AEP Renewables, competitive generation in ERCOT and PJM as well as marketing, risk management and retail activities in ERCOT, PJM and MISO

EARNINGS GUIDANCE

AEP management reaffirmed its narrowed 2022 operating earnings guidance range of $4.97 to $5.07 per share. Operating earnings could differ from GAAP earnings for matters such as impairments, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. AEP management is not able to forecast if any of these items will occur or any amounts that may be reported for future periods. Therefore, AEP is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for earnings guidance.

Reflecting special items recorded through the third quarter, the estimated earnings per share on a GAAP basis would be $4.69 to $4.79 per share. See the table below for a full reconciliation of 2022 earnings guidance.

2022 EPS Guidance Reconciliation







Estimated EPS on a GAAP basis $4.69 to $4.79







Mark-to-market impact of commodity hedging activities

(0.33)









Pending sale of Kentucky operations

0.44









Gain on sale of mineral rights

(0.18)









Pending sale of unregulated renewables

0.01









Impairment of investment in Flat Ridge 2

0.29









Virginia Triennial Review

0.05









Operating EPS Guidance $4.97 to $5.07

AEP's earnings are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and represent the company's earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's operating earnings, a non-GAAP measure representing GAAP earnings excluding special items as described in the news release and charts, provide another representation for investors to evaluate the performance of the company's ongoing business activities. AEP uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement when communicating with analysts and investors regarding its earnings outlook and results. The company uses operating earnings data internally to measure performance against budget, to report to AEP's Board of Directors and also as an input in determining performance-based compensation under the company's employee incentive compensation plans.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 16,700 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 224,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 31,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,100 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2030. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

American Electric Power Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)







































2022





Vertically Integrated Utilities

Transmission & Distribution Utilities

AEP Transmission Holdco

Generation & Marketing

Corporate and Other

Total

EPS (a)







($ in millions)





































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

476.9

165.5

170.5

97.5

(226.7)

683.7

$ 1.33



































Special Items (b)































Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) (1.5)

—

—

(29.4)

—

(30.9)

(0.06)



Pending Sale of Kentucky Operations (d) —

—

—

—

150.6

150.6

0.29



Mark-to-Market Impact of Certain Investments (e) —

—

—

—

(2.3)

(2.3)

—



Pending Sale of Unregulated Renewables (f) —

—

—

—

3.6

3.6

0.01



Impairment of Investment in Flat

Ridge 2 (g) —

—

—

1.9

—

1.9

—



Virginia Triennial Review (h) 24.4

—

—

—

—

24.4

0.05

Total Special Items

22.9

—

—

(27.5)

151.9

147.3

$ 0.29



































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

499.8

165.5

170.5

70.0

(74.8)

831.0

$ 1.62





































































Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)







































2021





Vertically Integrated Utilities

Transmission & Distribution Utilities

AEP Transmission Holdco

Generation & Marketing

Corporate and Other

Total

EPS (a)







($ in millions)





































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

437.7

155.9

166.8

100.7

(65.1)

796.0

$ 1.59



































Special Items (b)































Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) —

—

—

(79.3)

—

(79.3)

(0.16)

Total Special Items

—

—

—

(79.3)

—

(79.3)

$ (0.16)



































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

437.7

155.9

166.8

21.4

(65.1)

716.7

$ 1.43













































(a) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic (b) Excluding tax related adjustments, all items presented in the table are tax adjusted at the statutory rate unless otherwise noted (c) Represents the impact of mark-to-market economic hedging activities (d) Includes a $194.5 million loss on the expected sale of the Kentucky operations and other related third-party transaction costs (e) Represents the impact of mark-to-market on certain investments (f) Represents third-party transaction costs due to the unregulated renewable sales process (g) Represents the impact of the write-off of AEP's investment in the Flat Ridge 2 wind farm joint venture (h) Represents the impact of the Virginia Supreme Court opinion on AEP's appeal of Appalachian Power's 2017-2019 Triennial Review

American Electric Power Summary of Selected Sales Data Regulated Connected Load (Data based on preliminary, unaudited results)

















Three Months Ended September 30 ENERGY & DELIVERY SUMMARY

2022

2021

Change













Vertically Integrated Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

9,115

9,119

— % Commercial

6,640

6,468

2.7 % Industrial

8,862

8,485

4.4 % Miscellaneous

623

604

3.1 % Total Retail

25,240

24,676

2.3 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

4,254

5,713

(25.5) %













Total KWHs

29,494

30,389

(2.9) %













Transmission & Distribution Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

8,033

8,093

(0.7) % Commercial

7,538

7,125

5.8 % Industrial

6,554

6,048

8.4 % Miscellaneous

210

207

1.4 % Total Retail (b)

22,335

21,473

4.0 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

587

644

(8.9) %













Total KWHs

22,922

22,117

3.6 %





(a) Includes off-system sales, municipalities and cooperatives, unit power and other wholesale customers (b) Represents energy delivered to distribution customers

American Electric Power Financial Results for Year-to-Date 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)







































2022







Vertically Integrated Utilities

Transmission & Distribution Utilities

AEP Transmission Holdco

Generation & Marketing

Corporate and Other

Total

EPS (a)







($ in millions)







































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

1,076.3

483.1

485.4

284.3

(406.2)

1,922.9

$ 3.76



































Special Items (b)































Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) (1.5)

—

—

(165.3)

—

(166.8)

(0.33)



Accumulated Deferred Income Tax Adjustments (d) —

—

—

—

(2.0)

(2.0)

—



Pending Sale of Kentucky Operations (e) —

—

—

—

226.4

226.4

0.44



Gain on Sale of Mineral Rights (f) —

—

—

(91.9)

—

(91.9)

(0.18)



Pending Sale of Unregulated Renewables (g) —

—

—

—

3.6

3.6

0.01



Impairment of Investment in Flat Ridge 2 (h) —

—

—

148.5

—

148.5

0.29



Virginia Triennial Review (i) 24.4

—

—

—

—

24.4

0.05

Total Special Items

22.9

—

—

(108.7)

228.0

142.2

$ 0.28



































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

1,099.2

483.1

485.4

175.6

(178.2)

2,065.1

$ 4.04





































































Financial Results for Year-to-Date 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)







































2021







Vertically Integrated Utilities

Transmission & Distribution Utilities

AEP Transmission Holdco

Generation & Marketing

Corporate and Other

Total

EPS (a)







($ in millions)







































GAAP Earnings (Loss)

936.3

424.0

507.5

189.7

(108.3)

1,949.2

$ 3.90



































Special Items (b)































Mark-to-Market Impact of Commodity Hedging Activities (c) —

—

—

(90.9)

—

(90.9)

(0.18)



State Tax Law Changes (j) (1.2)

—

0.2

—

19.4

18.4

0.04

Total Special Items

(1.2)

—

0.2

(90.9)

19.4

(72.5)

$ (0.14)



































Operating Earnings (Loss) (non-GAAP)

935.1

424.0

507.7

98.8

(88.9)

1,876.7

$ 3.76















































































(a) Per share amounts are divided by Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic (b) Excluding tax related adjustments, all items presented in the table are tax adjusted at the statutory rate unless otherwise noted (c) Represents the impact of mark-to-market economic hedging activities (d) Represents the impact of out-of-period adjustments related to accumulated deferred income taxes (e) Includes a $263.3 million loss on the expected sale of the Kentucky operations and other related third-party transaction costs (f) Represents the gain on the sale of certain mineral rights (g) Represents third-party transaction costs due to the unregulated renewable sales process (h) Represents the impact of the write-off of our investment in the Flat Ridge 2 wind farm joint venture (i) Represents the impact of the Virginia Supreme Court opinion on AEP's appeal of Appalachian Power's 2017-2019 Triennial Review (j) Represents the remeasurement of accumulated deferred income taxes as a result of enacted state legislation in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and West Virginia

American Electric Power Summary of Selected Sales Data Regulated Connected Load (Data based on preliminary, unaudited results)

















Nine Months Ended September 30 ENERGY & DELIVERY SUMMARY

2022

2021

Change













Vertically Integrated Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

25,379

25,125

1.0 % Commercial

18,069

17,396

3.9 % Industrial

25,930

24,798

4.6 % Miscellaneous

1,745

1,672

4.4 % Total Retail

71,123

68,991

3.1 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

12,388

14,842

(16.5) %













Total KWHs

83,511

83,833

(0.4) %













Transmission & Distribution Utilities











Retail Electric (in millions of kWh):











Residential

21,599

21,082

2.5 % Commercial

20,478

19,189

6.7 % Industrial

19,131

17,667

8.3 % Miscellaneous

578

558

3.6 % Total Retail (b)

61,786

58,496

5.6 %













Wholesale Electric (in millions of kWh): (a)

1,723

1,692

1.8 %













Total KWHs

63,509

60,188

5.5 %





(a) Includes off-system sales, municipalities and cooperatives, unit power and other wholesale customers (b) Represents energy delivered to distribution customers

