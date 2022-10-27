Bostik announces the opening of an Ideal Work showroom in Paris

COLOMBES, France, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bostik, the adhesives segment of Arkema, is proud to announce the opening of the Paris showroom of Ideal Work, an Italian specialist in high-added value decorative flooring technologies, which the Group acquired in 2020.

Showcasing some of Ideal Work’s most iconic technologies (PRNewswire)

The opening of this first showroom outside of Italy is a concrete illustration of the strong support provided by the Group since the acquisition of Ideal Work to help accelerate its development in Europe and around the world.

Conceived as a "House of concrete", the showroom, located in the heart of Paris, showcases over 200m2 some of Ideal Work's most iconic technologies such as ®Mictrotopping, ®Lixio and Concrete Optik. True to Ideal Work's and Bostik's DNA of creating long-term, quality relationships with their partners and customers, it will act as a meeting place for decorative coating's professionals in Europe.

"IDEAL WORK has been writing its history for 25 years now, and this new page is a milestone in our development in France. The creation of this showroom is one of the most ambitious projects carried out by IDEAL WORK, and the setting up of this place has been possible thanks to the support of many applicators, partners and the support of Bostik and the Arkema group." Christophe Vaissier, head of development for Ideal Work in France.

"Becoming part of the Arkema Group has been a key step to support the growth of Ideal Work. The showroom opening in Paris is a milestone, allowing us to present our solutions to European professionals, which would not have been possible without the support of our Bostik colleagues who believed in our vision" Luca Seminati, Ideal Work Managing Director.

About Bostik, an Arkema company

Bostik, a subsidiary of the Arkema Group and a global player in specialty adhesives for the construction, consumer and industrial markets, develops innovative and multifunctional sealing and bonding solutions that have been shaping our daily lives for over 130 years. With an annual sale of 2.1 billion euros in 2019, a presence in more than 40 countries, and 6,000 employees, the company is committed to meeting the major ecological, energy and technological challenges through its innovations. It is focused on continuous improvement and operational excellence to meet the expectations of its customers and partners. www.bostik.com

Contact: Hortense BLAZSIN, hortense.blazsin@bostik.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696494/Bostik_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931656/Ideal_Work_Showroom_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1931657/Ideal_Work_Showroom_2.jpg

A showroom conceived as a House of Concrete (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Bostik, an Arkema company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bostik, an Arkema company