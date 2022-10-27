Time to shake up your snow globes! MTV Entertainment Studios announces a bold, diverse slate of six holiday films across VH1, Comedy Central and Paramount Network

Lineup includes projects from executive producers Gabourey Sidibe, Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Justina Valentine and Tanya Tucker; and the biggest stars in film, television and music with Ashanti, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Loretta Devine, Niecy Nash-Betts, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Thomas Lennon, Vivica A. Fox, Wendi McLendon-Covey and more

Season kicks off Wednesday, November 30th with Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding, followed by 30 days of holiday cheer in December with All I Didn't Want For Christmas, A New Diva's Christmas Carol, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, Reno 911!: It's a Wonderful Heist and A Nashville Country Christmas

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join MTV Entertainment Studios this holiday season with an all new lineup of six holiday films across VH1, Comedy Central and Paramount Network. From notable executive producers including Gabourey Sidibe, Idris Elba, Jamie Foxx, Justina Valentine, and Tanya Tucker, to an expansive star-studded roster of talent including Ashanti, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Loretta Devine, Niecy Nash-Betts, Ne-Yo, Shad "Bow Wow" Moss, Thomas Lennon, Vivica A. Fox, Wendi McLendon-Coveyand more, the MTV Entertainment Studios holiday film slate has a little something nice and naughty for everyone.

"Last year we broke the traditional mold of holiday films in a big way," said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTVE Studios Head of Unscripted Entertainment & Adult Animation P+. "As we look toward this new slate, with the depth of our powerful producers coupled with the diversity of our amazing talent, we will continue to take the classic holiday genre head on by providing something different for our viewers to enjoy."

Details on the 2022 MTV Entertainment Studios holiday films below:

VH1

Hip Hop Family Christmas Wedding

Premiere Date: Wednesday, November 30th at 8PM ET /PT

Synopsis: Hip Hop's most famous family is back, and this time, Christmas wedding bells are ringing! Jessica ( Keri Hilson ) and Jayson (Ne-Yo) are getting ready to say their "I do's", while their mothers Tina (MC Lyte) and Nancy ( Valarie Pettiford ) are fighting it out for wedding planning supremacy. Meanwhile, Blare (Terrence J) is running his own music label, and when he meets his formidable, beautiful new boss, Jai (Cassie) , she proves to be a force to be reckoned with.

Cast: Keri Hilson , Ne-Yo, Terrence J, Serayah, Cassie, MC Lyte, Redman, Valarie Pettiford , Shad "Bow Wow" Moss

Production Companies: MTV Entertainment Studios, Foxx Hole Productions and Nexus Films

For MTV Entertainment Studios : Trevor Rose , Donny Hugo Herran , Mychael Chinn , Janee Dabney and Carlos Lugo serve as executive producers.

Executive Producers: Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner are executive producers for Foxx Hole Productions; Patrick Raymond serves as co-producer. Greg Carter executive produces for Nexus Films.

Director : Greg Carter

Writers: Kourtney Richard and Datari Turner

All I Didn't Want For Christmas

Premiere Date: Wednesday, December 7th at 8PM ET /PT

Synopsis: Emily Harris is not doing great. In a desperate attempt to improve her life and make this Christmas not totally suck, Emily writes a letter to Santa. Fortunately and unfortunately, her wine-soaked wishes start coming true. P.S. She definitely doesn't remember most of what she wrote in the letter, so she is in for some uncomfortable surprises. Which eventually leads to some Christmas-fueled soul searching about what she actually wants/needs.

Cast: Gabourey Sidibe, Loretta Devine , Kel Mitchell , Karen Knox , Andrew Bushell

Production Companies: MTV Entertainment Studios and Blue Ice Pictures

For MTV Entertainment Studios : Trevor Rose , Josh Van Houdt , Marcia Lansdown , Donny Hugo Herran and Janee Dabney serve as executive producers.

Executive Producers: Gabourey Sidibe; Lance Samuels and Samantha Levine for Blue Ice Pictures

Director : Brittany Scott Smith

Writers : Noelle Stehman & Betsy Van Stone

Quote: "Finally, a feel-good Holiday Story for adults who hate feel-good Holiday Stories," says Gabourey Sidibe.

A New Diva's Christmas Carol

Premiere Date: Wednesday, December 14th at 8PM ET /PT

Synopsis: Aphrodite was made famous back in the day for performing THE timeless love song of the era. The song that everyone plays at their weddings, in every sappy commercial for diamonds or rings or puppies or soldiers coming home. It made her a ton of money, but Aphrodite HATES this song. She's now the meanest judge on Pop The Question but her life changes when Brianna, becomes the breakthrough contestant, exuding love and purity. When Aphrodite reluctantly becomes her mentor, she does everything possible to steer her away from love and love anthems and so is visited by three spirits who take Aphrodite on a journey through love (and Christmas) past, present and future to try and shake her out of her funk and let love back in!

Cast: Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox , Eva Marcille , Robin Givens , Mckenzie Small , and Mel B

Production Companies: MTV Entertainment Studios, Green Door Pictures, Blue Ice Pictures

For MTV Entertainment Studios: Trevor Rose , Josh Van Houdt , Andrew Lutin , Marcia Lansdown , Donny Hugo Herran and Janee Dabney serve as executive producers.

Executive Producers: Idris Elba and Ana Garanito for Green Door Pictures; Lance Samuels and Samantha Levine for Blue Ice Pictures

Director: Rusty Cundieff

Writer : Aydrea Walden

Quote: "Coming from the land of Charles Dickens we love a good Christmas Carol, so we're delighted to partner with Paramount to bring you Aydrea Walden's bang-up-to-date version with a stellar cast of Ashanti, Vivica A Fox, Robin Givens , Eva Marcille and Mel B," says Idris Elba . "From my family to yours, enjoy and happy holidays!"

Fuhgeddabout Christmas

Premiere Date: Wednesday, December 21st at 8PM ET /PT

Synopsis: When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa, and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever.

Cast: Justina Valentine , DC Young Fly, Conceited, Vinny Guadagnino , Vincent Pastore , Renee Graziano , Perez Hilton , Teresa Giudice , Fetty Wap and Sway, with Nick Cannon .

Production Companies: MTV Entertainment Studios, Justina Valentine Presents

Executive Producer: Justina Valentine

Quote: "There's nothing like keepin' it in the family and that's exactly what I did with this mockumentary style Christmas comedy!" says Justina Valentine . "All of my 'Wild 'N Out' fam and celebrity friends showed up and showed out to help me pull off the most hectic and hilarious Italian American family reunion ever. Featuring some larger than life characters (many played by me), this movie definitely has the secret sauce to make it a classic."

COMEDY CENTRAL

Reno 911!: It's A Wonderful Heist

Premiere Date: December 2022

Synopsis: It's Holiday Season in Reno, and Lieutenant Dangle wishes he'd never been born. With the help of a roller skating "Angel," he learns how much better the lives of the other deputies would be if he never existed. Will he decide to live on anyway? There's still Christmas criminals to catch!

Cast: Thomas Lennon , Kerri Kenney-Silver , Cedric Yarbrough , Wendi McLendon-Covey , Niecy Nash-Betts , Carlos Alazraqui , Mary Birdsong , Ian Roberts , Joe Lo Truglio

Production Companies: MTV Entertainment Studios, High Sierra Carpeting

For MTV Entertainment Studios: Margaret Goodman , Ari Pearce and Kristyn Deignan serve as executive producers.

Executive Producers: Christian Hoffman , Thomas Lennon , Robert Ben Garant , Kerri Kenney-Silver , Cedric Yarbrough , Niecy Nash-Betts , Carlos Alazraqui , Wendi McLendon-Covey , David Lincoln , Cass Gundry, Peter Principato , John Landgraf , Michael Shamberg , Stacey Sher , and Danny DeVito serve as executive producers.

Director: Christian Hoffman

Writers: Thomas Lennon & Kerri Kenney-Silver

Producers: Ian Roberts , Joe Lo Truglio , and Mary Birdsong .

Quote: "Reno 911's It's A Wonderful Heist is the comfort food of holiday movies: as filling as stuffing, as sweet as a peppermint stick, as heartwarming as five shots of straight rum on a chilly night. It was a joy to be reunited with the brilliant Nick Swardson , who returns as the "Christmas angel" who makes the Reno deputies change their ways before Christmas Day," says Thomas Lennon .

PARAMOUNT NETWORK

A Nashville Country Christmas

Premiere Date: December 2022

Synopsis: Overwhelmed by her high-powered agent, a bombastic Hollywood director, and a totally tricked-out, off-base holiday spectacular, a country music superstar bolts from her outrageous lifestyle, seeking a haven at her grandma's Tennessee farm. Rather than refuge, she finds romance when she reconnects with her handsome ex, a return to her musical roots, and an unexpected family when she discovers three clever kids who've outsmarted the foster system are living at the family homestead at Christmas.

Cast: Tanya Tucker , Keith Carradine , Ana Ortiz , Kimberly Williams-Paisley , Olivia Sanabia

Production Companies: MTV Entertainment Studios, Principle Productions, Off Camera Entertainment, Synthetic Cinema International

For MTV Entertainment Studios: Trevor Rose , Leslie Fram , Amal Baggar, Andrew Lutin and Donny Hugo Herran will serve as executive producers.

Producers : Andrew Gernhard , Dustin Rikert

Executive Producers: Stephanie Slack , Margret Huddleston , Kristofer McNeeley , Ali Spuck and Tanya Tucker

Director : Ashley Williams

Writers : Casie Tabanou & Ali Spuck

Quote: "It's amazing that after 50 years in this business, I get to see my dreams become reality! And being part of A Nashville Country Christmas is definitely one of them. I've always wanted to do more acting, and it was a gift from the good Lord when this role came along. I can't wait for everyone to enjoy the movie this season," says Tanya Tucker .

