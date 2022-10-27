TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.9,303 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.4,055 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
Third quarter results
Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.9,303 million, compared to Ps.7,270 million from the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.5,248 million, from Ps.4,214 million a year ago.
As a result, Total Play's EBITDA totaled Ps.4,055 million, from Ps.3,056 million the previous year. The company registered operating income of Ps.640 million, compared to Ps.753 million a year ago. Total Play reported net loss of Ps.1,843 million, from loss of Ps.836 million in the same period of 2021.
Revenue from services
The growth in Total Play's revenue in the quarter is mainly the result of increased sales in the residential segment, due to higher demand from households for the company's telecommunications services. The continuous increase in Total Play´s income is reaffirmed this period despite intense competition in the industry — which affects market prices — and the normalization of face-to-face activities throughout the country. This shows the growing preference of users for the superior attributes of our internet, pay television and telephony services, which optimally satisfy the connectivity and entertainment needs of millions of homes.
Costs and expenses
Total costs and expenses grew 25%, as a result of a 21% increase in service costs and a 27% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.1,983 million, from Ps.1,635 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content, memberships, link rentals and other interconnection services and licenses for network operation.
The increase in expenses, to Ps.3,265 million, from Ps.2,579 million, reflects higher personnel, advertising and promotion, maintenance, as well as call center expenses, in the context of growing operations in the company.
EBITDA and net result
Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.4,055 million compared to Ps.3,056 million in the previous year.
Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:
Growth of Ps.1,111 million in depreciation and amortization, as a result of user acquisition costs — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses — as well as investments in fiber optic network coverage.
Increase of Ps.155 million in interest payments, derived mainly from an increase in the balance of financial debt.
Growth of Ps.122 million in other financial expenses as a result of those related to debt issuances and derivative financial instruments.
Increase of Ps.89 million in foreign exchange loss in the period, as a result of a higher net liability monetary position in dollars this period, compared to the previous year, together with depreciation of the peso against the dollar in both quarters.
Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.1,843 million, from a loss of Ps.836 million in the same period of 2021.
Balance sheet
As of September 30, 2022, the company's debt with cost was Ps.46,915 million, compared to Ps.40,671 million in the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is related to the issuance of Certificados Bursátiles and loans from financial institutions during the period.
The lease liability was Ps.6,485 million, compared to Ps.4,738 million in the previous year.
Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx
Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
Investor Relations:
Bruno Rangel
Rolando Villarreal
Samantha Pescador
+ 52 (55) 1720 9167
+ 52 (55) 1720 9167
+52 (55) 3032 3639
jrangelk@totalplay.com.mx
rvillarreal@totalplay.com.mx
samantha.pescador@totalplay.com.mx
Press Relations:
Luciano Pascoe
Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553
lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx
TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
3Q21
3Q22
Change
$
%
$
%
$
%
Revenue from services
7,270
100 %
9,303
100 %
2,033
28 %
Cost of services
(1,635)
(22 %)
(1,983)
(21 %)
(348)
(21 %)
Gross profit
5,635
78 %
7,320
79 %
1,685
30 %
General expenses
(2,579)
(35 %)
(3,265)
(35 %)
(686)
(27 %)
EBITDA
3,056
42 %
4,055
44 %
999
33 %
Depreciation and amortization
(2,304)
(32 %)
(3,415)
(37 %)
(1,111)
(48 %)
Operating profit (loss)
753
10 %
640
7 %
(113)
(15 %)
Financial cost:
Interest revenue
10
0 %
22
0 %
12
120 %
Accrued interest expense
(902)
(12 %)
(1,057)
(11 %)
(155)
(17 %)
Other financial (expenses) income - Net
(71)
(1 %)
(193)
(2 %)
(122)
(172 %)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net
(623)
(9 %)
(712)
(8 %)
(89)
(14 %)
Profit (loss) before income tax provision
(833)
(11 %)
(1,300)
(14 %)
(467)
(56 %)
Income tax provision
(3)
(0 %)
(551)
(6 %)
(548)
n.m.
Minority interest
-
0 %
8
0 %
8
n.a.
Net income (loss) for the period
(836)
(11 %)
(1,843)
(20 %)
(1,007)
(120 %)
TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED ACCUMULATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
Accumulated
Accumulated
9M21
9M22
Change
$
%
$
%
$
%
Revenue from services
20,466
100 %
26,616
100 %
6,150
30 %
Cost of services
(4,909)
(24 %)
(5,859)
(22 %)
(950)
(19 %)
Gross profit
15,557
76 %
20,757
78 %
5,200
33 %
General expenses
(6,868)
(34 %)
(9,169)
(34 %)
(2,301)
(34 %)
EBITDA
8,689
42 %
11,588
44 %
2,899
33 %
Depreciation and amortization
(6,395)
(31 %)
(9,239)
(35 %)
(2,844)
(44 %)
Other income (expenses) - Net
-
0 %
-
0 %
-
0 %
Operating profit
2,294
11 %
2,349
9 %
55
2 %
Financial cost:
Interest revenue
32
0 %
60
0 %
28
88 %
Accrued interest expense
(2,075)
(10 %)
(2,939)
(11 %)
(864)
(42 %)
Other financial expenses
(195)
(1 %)
(296)
(1 %)
(101)
(52 %)
Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net
(528)
(3 %)
90
0 %
618
117 %
Profit (loss) before income tax provision
(472)
(2 %)
(736)
(3 %)
(264)
(56 %)
Income tax provision
(20)
(0 %)
(1,086)
(4 %)
(1,066)
n.m.
Minority interest
-
0 %
8
0 %
8
n.a.
Net income (loss) for the period
(492)
(2 %)
(1,814)
(7 %)
(1,322)
n.m.
TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
As of September 30,
2021
2022
Change
$
%
$
%
$
%
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash
6,932
11 %
1,272
2 %
(5,660)
(82 %)
Restricted cash in trusts
1,118
2 %
1,426
2 %
308
28 %
Customers - net
3,391
5 %
5,284
7 %
1,893
56 %
Derivative financial instruments
192
0 %
-
0 %
(192)
(100 %)
Other receivables and recoverable taxes
4,132
6 %
4,065
5 %
(67)
(2 %)
Inventories
1,552
2 %
2,726
3 %
1,174
76 %
Prepaid expenses
612
1 %
919
1 %
307
50 %
Total current assets
17,929
27 %
15,692
20 %
(2,237)
(12 %)
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipmente - Net
41,928
64 %
55,483
70 %
13,555
32 %
Rights-of-use assets -Net
4,368
7 %
6,073
8 %
1,705
39 %
Other non-current assets
1,620
2 %
1,595
2 %
(25)
(2 %)
Total non-current assets
47,916
73 %
63,151
80 %
15,235
32 %
Total assets
65,845
100 %
78,843
100 %
12,998
20 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES
Short-term financial debt
1,414
2 %
4,916
6 %
3,502
n.m.
Trade payables
7,575
12 %
11,890
15 %
4,315
57 %
Other payables and taxes
3,046
5 %
4,738
6 %
1,692
56 %
Derivative financial instruments
-
0 %
766
1 %
766
n.a.
Lease liabilities
1,481
2 %
1,919
2 %
438
30 %
Total short-term liabilities
13,516
21 %
24,229
31 %
10,713
79 %
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long-term financial debt
39,257
60 %
41,999
53 %
2,742
7 %
Trade payables
4
0 %
-
0 %
(4)
(100 %)
Other long-term payables
81
0 %
1,539
2 %
1,458
n.m.
Lease liabilities
3,257
5 %
4,566
6 %
1,309
40 %
Total long-term liabilities
42,599
65 %
48,104
61 %
5,505
13 %
Total liabilities
56,115
85 %
72,333
92 %
16,218
29 %
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
9,730
15 %
6,510
8 %
(3,220)
(33 %)
Total stockholders' equity and liabilities
65,845
100 %
78,843
100 %
12,998
20 %
TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Millions of Mexican pesos)
Years ended
September 30,
2021
2022
Operating activities:
(Loss) income before income tax provision
(471)
(728)
Items not requiring the use of resources:
Depreciation and amortization
6,395
9,239
Employee benefits
14
23
Items related to investing or financing activities:
Accrued interest income
(32)
(60)
Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions
2,075
2,939
Valuation of financial derivative instruments
(406)
988
7,575
12,401
Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:
Customers and unearned revenue
(1,015)
(1,534)
Other receivables
(23)
4
Related parties, net
(88)
14
Taxes to be recovered
(638)
323
Inventories
70
(847)
Advance payments
(204)
(453)
Trade payables
(680)
1,987
Other payables
1,227
737
Cash flows generated by operating activities
6,224
12,632
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(12,094)
(16,970)
Other assets
(112)
45
Collected interest
32
60
Cash flows (used in) investing activities
(12,174)
(16,865)
Financing activities:
Loans received
14,478
5,420
Leasing cash flows
(1,231)
(1,716)
Interest payment
(2,214)
(3,108)
Restricted Cash in Trusts
153
(540)
Reverse factoring
(91)
1,132
Capital contributions
-
151
Net cash flows generated by financing activities
11,095
1,339
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
5,145
(2,894)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
1,787
4,166
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
6,932
1,272
