FII 6th Edition closes with more than $9 billion worth of investments

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The visionary sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) ended today with more than 28 investment deals and agreements, totaling over $9 billion.

The FII Institute signed an agreement with Oxford Union which will provide members of the union with key data and information produced by the FII Institute and its partners. The agreement was signed by the FII Institute's Head of THINK, Safiye Kucukkaraca, and Oxford Union's Chair of Development Board, Michael Li.

CEO of the FII Institute, Richard Attias, said, "We are so proud of the FII conference this year. We had a record number of investment deals signed, and we hosted speakers and delegates from all over the world who were keen to build new partnerships. Under this year's theme – Investing in Humanity: Enabling a New Global Order – we sought to address the challenges confronting global leaders at this epoch-defining moment as we rebuild from the pandemic and confront challenges both old and intractable, and new and unpredictable. We look forward to welcoming our community next year at FII from 24-26 October 2023, which will be accessible only to FII members."

The final day of the three-day conference featured a summit titled 'An African Future' where ministers, investors, and entrepreneurs from across Africa and beyond came together to discuss areas of investment in the region. The summit focused on the investment potential in Africa noting that tech-startups in the region received investments totaling $1 million every hour last year. Discussions ended with agreement that the level of investment in Africa is set to grow and it would require improved infrastructure and policy to support its development.

The three-day conference hosted over 400 speakers and 6,000 delegates who took part in insightful discussions about the most pressing investment challenges relating to sovereign wealth funds, megacities, sustainability, gender equality, energy, and more. The event was attended by some of the best-known names in the policy and investment sphere.

Representatives from 16 leading institutions and various global management consultancies have partnered with the 6th edition of FII to provide insights about some real-world issues, including sustainable development and creating resilient energy systems, cryptocurrencies and the fin-tech ecosystem, the Metaverse, utilizing artificial intelligence to fight climate change, the connection between technology and culture, and the ever-changing tourism sector. In addition, 11 technology developers partnered with FII to introduce their latest innovations and solutions that aim to create a more sustainable and equitable future.

Ten regional and global media partners were present at the event, and more than 270 media representatives and journalists from all over the world are attending the FII to cover the event's exclusive sessions, conversations, agreements, and announcements, as well as join the conversations about the New Global Order.

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a new global nonprofit foundation with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global, inclusive and committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in five critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

