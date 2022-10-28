Advertise
GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2022, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.58 million, with a gross profit of $0.95 million, an operating loss of $0.67 million and a net loss of $0.87 million. Total revenues increased by 15.6% if compared to last quarter, and gross profit margin improved to 60.3% from 56.8% last quarter.

The increase in revenues and improvement in the gross margin was challenging in such a difficult time when people in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in the world are cutting entertainment spending as the possible global recession looms.

"In light of the economic downturn starting earlier this year, we have being carrying out a series of organization changes to preserve resources and streamline our operations," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "And we have managed to mitigate the impact and better prepared to deliver sustainable financial performance."

Third Quarter Overview

  • Revenues increased by 15.6% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $1.58 million from $1.36 million last quarter. The increase was mainly due to our efforts in promoting during the summer vacation, Tales Runner, a licensed game we operate in Hong Kong.
  • Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $0.67 million, representing a reduction of loss from $0.84 million last quarter.
  • The net asset value was around $4.42 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 3Q22 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)


3Q22



2Q22



Change
(%)



3Q22


3Q21



Change
(%)


Revenues



1,575




1,363




15.55

%



1,575



1,564




0.70

%

Gross Profit



949




774




22.61

%



949



877




8.21

%

Loss from Operations



(674

)



(844

)


NM




(674

)


(842

)


NM


Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(869

)



(1,131

)


NM




(869

)


(728

)


NM


Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.08

)



(0.10

)


NM




(0.08

)


(0.07

)


NM


EBITDA (A)



(1,106

)



(1,190

)


NM




(1,106

)


(791

)


NM


Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted Cash



39,556




39,631




-0.19

%



39,556



43,152




-8.33

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.) 

  • Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $1.58 million, representing an increase of 15.6% compared to $1.36 million in the prior quarter, also increased by 0.7% year-over-year from $1.56 million the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased by 22.6% quarter-on-quarter to $0.95 million from $0.77 million last quarter, or increased by 8.2% year-over-year from $0.88 million in the third quarter last year.
  • Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2022 was $0.67 million, representing a decrease in loss by approximately $0.17 million from last quarter.
  • Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2022 was $0.87 million compared to $1.13 million in last quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $39.6 million.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $39.6 million as of September 30, 2022, or $3.58 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 28, 2022. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"The inflation and worsening consumer sentiment is indeed posing a challenge to our digital entertainment business," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "and we will focus on cultivating long-term customer loyalty and improving our productivity. While the economic outlook may look bleak for the coming quarters, I am confident we can weather the storm and emerge stronger."

In the meantime, the global economic woes may on the other hand exhibit good M&A chances for us, as potential targets may be available at bargain prices. Therefore, we will continue, very cautiously, seeking suitable strategic investment and acquisition targets for increasing corporate growth and maximizing shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2022 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2022 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Nine months ended




9/30/2022



6/30/2022



9/30/2021



9/30/2022



9/30/2021




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Operating revenues
















Digital entertainment service revenues



1,574,971




1,363,287




1,564,208




4,483,833




4,235,233


Other revenues



















1,574,971




1,363,287




1,564,208




4,483,833




4,235,233


Operating costs
















Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues



625,992




588,907




687,198




1,859,268




1,934,642


Cost of other revenues



















625,992




588,907




687,198




1,859,268




1,934,642


Gross profit



948,979




774,380




877,010




2,624,565




2,300,591


Operating expenses
















Product development and engineering expenses



303,838




320,965




365,732




947,241




1,084,686


Selling and marketing expenses



425,498




376,899




459,519




1,237,602




1,233,467


General and administrative expenses



892,368




920,189




893,651




2,783,658




2,800,317


Other



820




712




33




1,758




4,735





1,622,524




1,618,765




1,718,935




4,970,259




5,123,205


Loss from operations



(673,545

)



(844,385

)



(841,925

)



(2,345,694

)



(2,822,614

)

Non-operating income (expense)
















Interest income



245,113




66,575




68,084




374,523




226,863


Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(635,103

)



(380,540

)



(32,305

)



(1,354,774

)



81,477


Gain on disposal of investments









79,411







79,411


Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



170,010




11,138







181,148





Other - net



24,785




16,349




(1,292

)



46,056




(3,925

)




(195,195

)



(286,478

)



113,898




(753,047

)



383,826


(Loss) Income from continuing operations before income taxes



(868,740

)



(1,130,863

)



(728,027

)



(3,098,741

)



(2,438,788

)

Income tax benefit (expense)
















(Loss) Income from continuing operations



(868,740

)



(1,130,863

)



(728,027

)



(3,098,741

)



(2,438,788

)

Net (loss) income



(868,740

)



(1,130,863

)



(728,027

)



(3,098,741

)



(2,438,788

)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
















Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(868,740

)



(1,130,863

)



(728,027

)



(3,098,741

)



(2,438,788

)

(Loss) Earnings per share attributable to GigaMedia
















Basic:
















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations



(0.08

)



(0.10

)



(0.07

)



(0.28

)



(0.22

)

Loss from discontinued operations



0.00




0.00




0.00




0.00




0.00





(0.08

)



(0.10

)



(0.07

)



(0.28

)



(0.22

)

Diluted:
















Earnings (loss) from continuing operations



(0.08

)



(0.10

)



(0.07

)



(0.28

)



(0.22

)

Loss from discontinued operations



0.00




0.00




0.00




0.00




0.00





(0.08

)



(0.10

)



(0.07

)



(0.28

)



(0.22

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:
















Basic



11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235


Diluted



11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235




11,052,235


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



9/30/2022



6/30/2022



9/30/2021




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



39,243,562




39,317,946




42,851,769


Marketable securities - current



8,132,000








Accounts receivable - net



193,988




192,716




300,895


Prepaid expenses



479,308




574,021




436,201


Restricted cash



312,737




312,746




300,000


Other receivables



397,454




42,222




15,463


Other current assets



142,483




144,983




158,342


Total current assets



48,901,532




40,584,634




44,062,670












Marketable securities - noncurrent



2,190,000




10,322,000




10,000,000


Property, plant & equipment - net



69,648




70,913




45,427


Intangible assets - net



4,313




6,718




7,376


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



214,820




249,965




57,030


Other assets



1,638,755




2,155,254




2,518,871


Total assets



53,019,068




53,389,484




56,691,374












Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable



39,304




31,757




40,154


Accrued compensation



327,625




268,124




395,323


Accrued expenses



1,269,049




1,104,625




1,396,646


Unearned revenue



864,491




824,361




912,399


Other current liabilities



785,621




819,888




842,110


Total current liabilities



3,286,090




3,048,755




3,586,632


Other liabilities



857,277




1,064,777




1,518,425


Total liabilities



4,143,367




4,113,532




5,105,057


GigaMedia's shareholders' equity



48,875,701




49,275,952




51,586,317


Noncontrolling interest










Total equity



48,875,701




49,275,952




51,586,317


Total liabilities and equity



53,019,068




53,389,484




56,691,374


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Nine months ended




9/30/2022



6/30/2022



9/30/2021



9/30/2022



9/30/2021




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA
















Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



(868,740

)



(1,130,863

)



(728,027

)



(3,098,741

)



(2,438,788

)

Depreciation



5,681




5,472




2,936




16,917




7,759


Amortization



2,055




2,125




2,252




6,419




6,503


Interest income



(245,113

)



(66,574

)



(68,084

)



(374,522

)



(226,863

)

Interest expense
















Income tax (benefit) expense
















EBITDA



(1,106,117

)



(1,189,840

)



(790,923

)



(3,449,927

)



(2,651,389

)

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gigamedia-announces-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301662356.html

SOURCE GigaMedia

