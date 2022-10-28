Informed XP Featured in Prestigious Inc. 5000 List for 2nd Year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Informed XP (IXP) was named one of the fastest-growing companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list by Inc. Magazine.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Informed XP's second ranking in the Inc. 5000 is thanks to our incredible clients, talented team, and serves as a testament to the growing focus on human-centered solutions!" said Tina Williams, Informed XP Founder and Principal.

"Human-centered design has always been essential to the success of any business, however barriers for users in recent years have amplified a critical need for deeper accessibility and wider inclusivity for all products and services. At IXP, we partner with clients to bridge value propositions and customers with delightful, engaging experiences through UX, CX, service design, and product design methodologies that drive results! As a woman-led business, it is an honor for IXP to be featured in Inc. for our human-centered and inclusive mission."

Since 2005, IXP has delivered human-centered design services and solutions to create exceptional experiences by helping clients clarify strategies, strengthen value propositions, and accelerate transformation. This is IXP's third appearance in Inc. Magazine's prestigious lists of top-performing companies. Previous Inc. Magazine rankings include No. 32 on Inc.'s 2022 Mid-Atlantic Region List and No. 100 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List . Additionally, IXP was featured in The Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies 2022 list by Financial Times.

In this year's Inc. 5000, the companies have not only been successful, but also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Informed XP

Informed XP channels the power of evidence and design to craft compelling experiences for humans, helping them discover and comprehend information to complete meaningful actions. Leaders in UX and CX, we leverage modern, user-centered approaches such as design thinking, lean, and agile to clarify strategy and accelerate transformation. Forward-thinking, curious, and collaborative, we embrace change to create long-lasting solutions and innovate for the public and private sectors. We find the problems worth solving and passionately pursue successful outcomes for companies large and small. Informed XP is a certified SBA 8(a), Women- and Minority-owned small business. For more information, visit informedxp.com .

