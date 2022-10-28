McCain Foods Enters the Metaverse with Regen Fries

McCain Foods joins forces with Bored & Hungry and Roblox to educate consumers on regenerative farming

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCain Foods ("McCain"), the world's largest manufacturer of prepared potato products, is entering the Metaverse and introducing new Regen Fries as part of the #SaveOurSoil initiative. Regen Fries are made with potatoes that are grown using regenerative farming methods which build soil health, improve biodiversity, and enhance on-farm resilience to climate change.

McCain has committed to reimagining ways to grow potatoes that are beneficial for both the planet and the communities in which it operates. This is part of McCain's global commitment to implement regenerative agricultural practices across 100 percent of its potato acreage worldwide by the end of 2030.

"We believe regenerative agriculture is vital in trying to make the global food system more sustainable. If we don't change the way we farm, the implications are bleak – and we cannot allow that to happen," said Christine Kalvenes, McCain's Global Head of Innovation and Marketing. "Working together with farmers and consumers, we want to enable and speed the transition to regenerative farming practices."

As we look to the future of farming and agricultural practices, McCain recognizes the education potential that lies with younger consumers. The aim of #SaveOurSoil is to educate and engage next-gen audiences, serving Regen Fries in the spaces where they are already enjoying spending time. Brought to life through exciting collaborations with one of the largest metaverse platforms, Roblox, and the first NFT-themed restaurant, Bored & Hungry, McCain is providing a stage for younger audiences to better understand the challenges currently facing the farming community and the benefits of regenerative farming.

McCain x Roblox: Farms of the Future

Available globally today, McCain's free-to-play Farms of the Future game, integrated into Livetopia, one of the top ten Roblox titles, allows players to virtually grow potatoes using regenerative farming methods that improve and restore soil health. Players are rewarded when they apply regenerative practices such as planting cover crops, integrating livestock through rotational grazing, and encouraging biodiversity.

McCain x Bored & Hungry: Regen Fries Pop-Up

Bored & Hungry, the first restaurant to bridge the metaverse and real-life experience, will serve McCain Regen Fries at its flagship location in Long Beach, California for a limited time beginning October 28th and running through November 18th. To bring this sizzling collaboration to other global markets, McCain Regen Fries x Bored & Hungry will be setting up pop-up locations to serve Regen Fries in London (November 3rd-4th) and Toronto (November 16th-18th).

"It is important we reach out to younger consumers with the right message, in the right location, at the right moments of receptivity – meeting them where they are. This will be important in raising awareness for building a more sustainable food system through regenerative agriculture," says Kalvenes. "Regen Fries, the Farms of the Future game, and the Bored & Hungry collaboration are an experiential, fun, and effective way to begin this discussion. As we march toward 2030, #SaveOurSoil is an important effort to help build a community and raise awareness for why we're so committed to a future of sustainable farming, globally."

This entry into the Metaverse is the next chapter for McCain as it continues to be the world's largest provider of prepared potato products and an innovative industry leader, ensuring it is driving climate action by helping reimagine the future of agriculture.

About McCain Foods

McCain Foods Limited is a family-owned business founded in 1957 in Florenceville, New Brunswick, Canada. Today, the company is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato products and a global leader in prepared appetizers and snacks. Its products can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. The company has major production, retail, and corporate operations around the world, employs approximately 22,000 people, operates production facilities on six continents, partners with 3,500 farmers, and generates annual sales in excess of $11 billion CAD.

