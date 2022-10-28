Omnicom Names Alex Hesz Chief Strategy Officer

Hesz previously served as CSO for adam&eve and DDB

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced the appointment of Alex Hesz to the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, effective November 1, 2022.

In this newly created position, Hesz will collaborate closely with Omnicom's leadership team on the company's strategic priorities and enterprise-level clients.

"I've known Alex for years. He has one of the most brilliant minds in our industry and I've had the opportunity to see the impact of his work for our clients," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. "We are pleased to welcome him back to Omnicom in a critical role that will reinforce innovation and strategic thinking across the organization and elevate how we go to market. He will bring immense value to the organization and the clients we serve."

Prior to this role, Hesz was Group Chief Strategy Officer for adam&eve, as well as Chief Strategy Officer of DDB Worldwide, working on clients including Google, Volkswagen, Mars, Facebook, Virgin Media, and Unilever.

Hesz joined adam&eve when the agency was a small startup in London and was core to its growth for a decade, seeing it become London's largest agency, Cannes Lions' European Agency of the Decade, Campaign's Agency of the Decade, and IPA's most awarded agency for effectiveness.

"More than ever, large clients are looking for greater integration that connects content and media into more effective and agile solutions," said Hesz. "I'm excited to join Omnicom's outstanding leadership team and work across our broad array of agency practices to unlock innovation and growth for clients."

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content:

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.