Cisco Equips Partners to Own New Opportunities Through Programs and Innovation Introduced at 27th Annual Cisco Partner Summit

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco Partner Summit -- Cisco Partner Summit 2022 will kick off tomorrow, bringing together thousands of Cisco partners from around the world to network, learn and celebrate their shared successes with Cisco. Around 90 percent of Cisco's revenue flows through Cisco's partners, represented by tens of thousands of partners from more than 150 countries. After two years of being held virtually, Cisco is excited to welcome the partner community to Las Vegas for this year's event, taking place November 1-3, 2022.

Cisco Growth Strategy is Partner-led

As one of the first companies to embrace a channel-led model, partners remain central to Cisco's growth strategy. Today, Cisco's partner ecosystem is one of the largest and most diverse in the IT industry with a wide range of partners worldwide delivering innovation and solutions to customers.

Driven by changes in how organizations choose to buy and consume networking solutions and services, Cisco and its partners continue to embrace new routes to market, innovative models to grow business-to-business sales in a highly dynamic environment. At Partner Summit 2022, Cisco will share several updates to its world-class partner program to empower partner differentiation in the market, while offering them more flexibility to showcase the depth and diversity of their expertise. The company will also celebrate partner innovation and success when it announces the winners of the 2022 Partner Awards based on achievements globally and by region.

Cisco Partners Empowered to "Own It"

The event will also showcase Cisco's recent technology innovations in:

Security : Continued progress towards Cisco's Security Cloud vision, setting partners up to provide meaningful value and grow long-term, profitable relationships with integrated solutions to secure work wherever it happens.

Applications : Commitment to an API-first strategy across Cisco's portfolio to drive API quality and empower developers and partners in the digital economy. Cisco has begun rolling out backward compatibility for strategic Cisco APIs with more to follow.

Customer Experience (CX) : Updates to the Partner Lifecycle Services (PLS) portfolio that will equip partners to build and market their own services for Cisco technologies. Forthcoming availability of PLS-Success Tracks which will allow partners to create their own branded solutions that go across customer's full solution and take advantage of Cisco Insights & Analytics to deliver superior customer outcomes to problems.

Hybrid Work : Building on partnerships and innovations announced at WebexOne, Cisco will leverage its partner ecosystem to sell its expanding portfolio of as-a-Service collaboration solutions.

Cloud-Scale Networking: With new solutions to help enterprise, webscale and hyperscale companies deliver cloud applications and services, Cisco partners can play a vital role in leading customers on their journey to 800G while still meeting their sustainability goals. Cisco's new platforms can deliver a 77% reduction in power and save nearly 9,000 kg of CO2 emissions per year.

Partnering for Purpose

Cisco believes that doing good is good for business. Recognizing the opportunity to have a positive impact on more communities worldwide, Cisco invites partners to join us in creating an inclusive future for all. At Partner Summit Cisco will launch a program that will enable partners to start their own projects, share best practices and stories, and collaborate with Cisco and other partners. Tapping into the diversity, proximity and experiences of its partners, Cisco plans to bolster a collective effort to tackle issues of digital inclusion, economic empowerment, environmental stewardship, and responding to critical human needs during crises.

