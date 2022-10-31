Tarrant County Jury Awards $9.2M to Man Left Paralyzed After Spinal Surgery

Surgeon, neurosurgical center found negligent in medical malpractice lawsuit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial lawyers of the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey secured a unanimous $9,245,429 verdict on behalf of a 52-year-old patient left a paraplegic following a botched 2017 surgery.

The jury in Tarrant County District Judge Megan Fahey's court heard testimony that the actions and negligence of surgeon Nikhil Patel, an employee of Bianco Brain and Spine, PLLC, led directly to the post-operative paralysis of Larry Jones. The patient underwent the procedure in an effort to ease chronic lower back pain.

"Dr. Patel was warned several times by a monitoring physician during the surgery that Mr. Jones was showing signs of neurological distress," said Mr. Jones' attorney Seth McCloskey of the Law Offices of Laird & McCloskey. "Dr. Patel chose to ignore those warnings and his patient, a man who just wanted some relief from suffering, now has to learn to live with an irreversible outcome that was completely preventable."

His injuries left Mr. Jones unable to provide financially for his family. The jury took into consideration the loss of future earning potential, extensive ongoing medical expenses, as well as mental and physical suffering as contributing factors for deciding on the multi-million-dollar verdict, according to Mr. McCloskey.

"Nothing will undo what happened to our client, but this will at least provide financially for his family so that they can focus on Larry's ongoing care," said McCloskey. "In the end, this is a case based on accountability. Hopefully, it sends a message that surgeons can't gamble with people's lives."

The case is Larry Jones and Shelly Jones vs. Bianco Brain and Spine, PLLC., and Dr. Nikhil Kanti Patel, cause number 348-312620-19, in the 348th District Court of Tarrant County, Texas.

