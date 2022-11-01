Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is Available in 91 Counties Across Kansas

Ambetter Health insurance offers affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Kansas runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan, underwritten by Celtic Insurance, will be available in 91 counties, including locations such as Kansas City, Topeka, Wichita, and more, offering a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Michael Stephens, President and CEO of Sunflower Health Plan. "With Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

This year, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Teladoc Health, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers quality care and convenient services to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Sunflower Health Plan has been serving Kansas since 2013 and currently protects more than 225,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will be offered:

Allen

Anderson

Atchison

Barber

Barton

Bourbon

Brown

Butler

Chase

Chautauqua

Cherokee

Cheyenne

Clay

Cloud

Coffey

Comanche

Cowley

Crawford

Decatur

Dickinson

Doniphan

Douglas

Edwards

Elk

Ellis

Ellsworth

Franklin

Geary

Gove

Graham

Greeley

Greenwood

Harper

Harvey

Hodgeman

Jackson

Jefferson

Jewell

Johnson

Kingman

Kiowa

Labette

Lane

Leavenworth

Lincoln

Linn

Logan

Lyon

Marion

Marshall

McPherson

Miami

Mitchell

Montgomery

Morris

Nemaha

Neosho

Ness

Norton

Osage

Osborne

Ottawa

Pawnee

Phillips

Pottawatomie

Pratt

Rawlins

Reno

Republic

Rice

Riley

Rooks

Rush

Russell

Saline

Scott

Sedgwick

Shawnee

Sheridan

Sherman

Smith

Stafford

Sumner

Thomas

Trego

Wabaunsee

Washington

Wichita

Wilson

Woodson

Wyandotte

Kansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit Ambetter.SunflowerHealthPlan.com.

About Sunflower Health Plan

Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company.

