Ambetter Health Expands Health Insurance Offering into Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter Health Marketplace Insurance, the nation's leader based on enrollment and market share, is expanding its affordable health insurance offerings to Alabama.

During this year's open enrollment period, which runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023, residents may select Ambetter of Alabama for healthcare coverage on Healthcare.gov. Ambetter of Alabama will be offered in 27 counties, including locations such as Auburn, Mobile, Selma, and more.

Ambetter of Alabama offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Alabama provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.





Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter of Alabama website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Below is a full list of counties in which Ambetter of Alabama will be offered:

Baldwin

Barbour

Bullock

Chambers

Choctaw

Cleburne

Coffee

Colbert

Covington

Cullman

Dallas

Escambia

Etowah

Geneva

Henry

Houston

Lauderdale

Lee

Lowndes

Marion

Mobile

Perry

Pickens

Randolph

Russell

Sumter

Washington

Alabama residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Alabama or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit AmbetterofAlabama.com.

About Ambetter of Alabama

Ambetter of Alabama serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Alabama is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.ambetterofalabama.com.

