edatanetworks Intellectual Property Live in U.S. Market Benefitting Community Organizations

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced that its portfolio of intellectual property, digital assets and revolutionary software as a service platform is now benefitting local communities with digital commerce and real-time micro-donations. The intellectual property is activated through community organizations, financial services, local merchants, and like-minded consumers who care about their community.

"The adoption of our intellectual property furthers our mission to sustain and benefit society in the United States and internationally. We are excited to generate impact with measured results on merchant marketing spend while seamlessly helping community organizations thrive and prosper during these unprecedented times," said Terry Tietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks Inc.

To learn more about edatanetworks' intellectual property supporting community organizations, including Special Olympics and United Way, visit www.edatanetworks.com/network-of-giving.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks, trusted intermediaries and other financial services organizations.

