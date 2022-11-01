Justworks Announces New Chief Executive Officer Michael Seckler

Founder Isaac Oates will assume the new role of Executive Chair

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justworks , the HR technology company providing small businesses access to benefits, payroll, HR tools and compliance support, announced that effective today, Michael Seckler will serve as Justworks' new President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and rejoin its Board of Directors. Isaac Oates, Justworks' founder, will remain Chair of the Board and transition to the new role of Executive Chair at the Company.

Since 2019, Seckler has served as Justworks' Chief Operating Officer (COO), leading the expansion of the Company's core business, overseeing day-to-day operations and supporting its leadership team alongside Oates. As CEO, Seckler will take on full ownership of strategy, culture and the long-term direction of the Company. Oates, in his new role as Executive Chair, will focus on innovation at Justworks Labs , social impact initiatives via Justworks.org and developing Justworks' next generation of leaders through its Leaders' Fellowship program.

"Justworks is a special company in large part because of the culture Isaac has built and embodied here, but also because our aspiration is simple," said Seckler. "We aim to be the partner that entrepreneurs and small businesses have always needed and deserved, but never before had access to. We have built a solid, fast-growing and profitable business, and we are investing heavily to innovate faster and on multiple fronts so that Justworks becomes the obvious choice for even more small businesses. As Justworks' new CEO, I am thrilled to have Isaac's continued support and guidance. We have a lot to build and an exciting road ahead."

Seckler's tenure at Justworks began in 2015 as its first independent board member. After four and a half years working with Oates in this capacity, Seckler transitioned from the Board to join the Company as Chief Operating Officer in 2019. In June 2021, Oates and the Board promoted Seckler to serve as President & COO. Before getting involved with Justworks, Seckler co-founded Employease in 1996, an HR SaaS company he built for over a decade before its acquisition by ADP. After serving as a division vice president at ADP, he co-founded Euclidean Technologies, an investment management firm specializing in machine learning and long-term equity investing.

Oates has served as Justworks' CEO since founding the Company and writing the platform's first lines of code in 2012. Under his leadership, Justworks has become a leader in the HR technology space, disrupting legacy incumbents and winning the right to serve over 10,000 small business customers across all 50 U.S. states today.

"I am excited and grateful that Mike has agreed to serve as our new CEO," said Oates. "I have known Mike since 2014, and since then he has been a mentor, colleague and friend. Mike 'bleeds Justworks.' He has demonstrated commitment to and skill in recruiting and developing leaders who are able to help us move forward and seize opportunities—all with humility and grace. His passion for Justworks and direct experience with our industry and our company are unmatched. People like Mike are rare and we are fortunate to have him leading us into the future. He has my full support as Justworks steps into this new chapter."

