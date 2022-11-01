PCL Construction Names Jason Idler as Heavy Industrial Chief Operating Officer

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PCL Construction is pleased to announce that Jason Idler is promoted to chief operating officer and will lead the organization's heavy industrial sector as part of the organization's overall succession planning strategy. Jason succeeds Roger Keglowitsch who is retiring after 30 years of service with PCL.

"Jason possesses a wealth of knowledge in the Heavy Industrial world," said Dave Filipchuk, PCL's president and CEO. "His deep experience and substantial knowledge of our operations across North America will be essential as he works to extend our reputation as industry leaders. We are proud to welcome him to the PCL office of the CEO leadership team."

Jason brings a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and more than 30 years of experience to his role. Joining the PCL family of companies in 2008 as vice president of PCL Intracon Power, he was appointed regional vice president in 2013. The next year he joined the Board of Directors and assumed executive sponsorship for large-scale industrial projects, some of the largest PCL has executed among them. In 2017, Jason was named executive vice president for Canada and then president of U.S. heavy industrial operations, based in Houston.

Jason is responsible for PCL's portfolio of work in the oil and gas, power, renewables, chemical and petrochemical markets. He works with a team of regional executives to oversee all aspects of project planning and delivery including oversight of engineering, project controls, quality, procurement, construction execution, risk management, and health, safety, and environment (HSE).

Jason is deeply involved not just in the work of construction, but also in how PCL partners with clients and stakeholders to build a sustainable energy and resource future. For him that means attention to people, to community and to PCL's role in the energy transition. From planning to fabrication to execution and ongoing maintenance, Jason, along with the entire heavy industrial group, promises clients a fully tailorable project solution.

