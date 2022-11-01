Pure Coastal Technologies Inc. to Showcase ProValet.io at International Pool, Spa & Patio Expo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Coastal Technologies Inc. will introduce the latest version of its signature ProValet.io mobile platform November 15-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center's 65th International Pool, Spa & Patio Expo, the only comprehensive, far-reaching, and industry-connected event for the pool, spa, and outdoor living industry.

ProValet.io is revolutionizing the industry by using advanced technology to solve the top challenges faced by pool service companies. Its enhanced 3-in-1 software platform helps owners of pool service companies benefit from exceptional Uber-like customer communication, automated daily tasks, increased cash flow, the ability to manage field teams, and more. Highlights include: real time GPS tracking, a quoting and estimating module; seamless payment platform; and live data performance reporting capabilities for technicians and pool service company owners.

"Small business owners have a lot to manage. We're dedicated to helping them make more money and save more time via a business management platform that's based on the latest technology. ProValet.io basically 'Uber-izes' every aspect of a pool service business with leading automation, communications, and measurement. No other company offers what we provide," said Founder and CEO Peter Wasmer.

ProValet.io uses cloud-based software for both the iOS and Android field technician app and customer app. The platform provides a seamless way to operate a paperless business. In addition to automated invoicing, recurring invoices and direct payments, automated scheduling, contactless dispatching and data uploads, the app tracks field teams with built-in GPS, delivers a frictionless customer communication channel that encourages referrals to new customers, and more. No additional equipment or software is required. 2-way Quickbooks Online integration makes adopting the platform a snap. The customer version of the ProValet.io app is free and includes automatic payment features, service notifications and reports, the ability to tip and rate service, and a feature to request service and repairs using photos and video.

To learn more about how to make your small business a success, contact us at +1 (239) 349-9400 or email hello@provalet.io. Provalet.io, a powerful and simple software that helps you run your field service company. With its user-friendly interface, you can manage your business without relying on pens, paper, or binders. Keep your business organized and running like a pro with Provalet.io!

To register, use code PROV294 and visit this link – https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=303&site=&Company_code=PROV294

About Pure Coastal Technologies Inc.

Pure Coastal Technologies Inc. is led by serial entrepreneur Peter Wasmer of Naples, Florida. The team is comprised of pragmatic business builders who are dedicated to simplifying and automating service business operations with easy-to-use technology. The underlying belief is that technology should serve and help drive a business, not hold it back. As entrepreneurs and frequent consumers of RISC™ (Regular Interval Service Companies) services, the ProValet.io team understands both sides of the business coin and continues to use its experience and expertise to bring constant innovation to field service businesses across the country.

CONTACT: Charlotte Luer, Pro Valet, charlotte@purecoastal.life, +1 239-404-6785

View original content:

SOURCE Pure Coastal Technologies Inc.