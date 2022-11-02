Advertise
AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:01 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago

LOD, Israel, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly revenues increased by 10% year-over-year to $69.7 million; Quarterly service revenues increased by 8.2% year-over-year to $26.8 million.
  • GAAP results:
             - Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 62.8%;
             - Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 10.1%; and
             - Quarterly GAAP net income was $5.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP results:
             - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.2%;
             - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 15.5%; and
             - Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $10.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.1 million for the quarter.
  • AudioCodes declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $5.7 million, was paid on August 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.
  • AudioCodes repurchased 273,224 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $6.1 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $69.7 million compared to $63.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Net income was $5.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $8.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $10.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $12.9 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey; (v) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income). A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2022.  Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $126.7 million as of September 30, 2022 compared to $174.8 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2022.

"I am pleased to report solid financial results for the third quarter of 2022, growing revenues 10% year-over-year," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"We see good continued momentum in both of the key markets that we serve: the UCaaS and the CX markets. Key driver of our growth came from UCaaS where Microsoft Teams related business grew nearly 20% year-over-year.  AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams managed services continued to grow and reached a level of $28 million ARR, nearly 100% growth over the year ago period, putting us well on track to achieve our 2022 target of over $30 million.

Our Customer Experience (CX) business was down 5% year-over-year after being up over 20% in the prior quarter. The decline was driven mainly by seasonal softness in Europe. We expect this business to return to growth in the fourth quarter, as we continue to see a strong pipeline of opportunities.

This quarter, AudioCodes was named once again by Omdia as a leader in enterprise SBCs in terms of our market share. We also saw strong activity in the Service Provider (SP) business related to carrier all-IP transformation and PSTN shutdown projects which have re-emerged post-pandemic.

We have made important progress in our Conversational AI (CAI) applications business. We saw increased activity in enterprise voice recording, targeting both compliance recording and the meetings space within Microsoft Teams environments. Additionally, we had record conversational IVR, and VoiceAI Connect platform-as-a-service bookings, which grew by over 30% year-over-year in the quarter.

Lastly, on the operations front, we saw lower gross margin and operating margin than before. As we come to the end of our two-year cycle of increasing investments, announced in early 2021, we are determined to balance our R&D, sales and marketing expenses for the balance of the year and into 2023. We expect that over the next several quarters we will benefit from better FX hedging, easing of supply chain pressures, and the tightening of discretionary spending, while we allocate investments prudently to strategic areas of our business. These factors should put us on track to drive improved operating leverage in 2023 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In June 2022, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through December 12, 2022.

On August 2, 2022, the Company declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.7 million, was paid on August 31, 2022 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on August 17, 2022.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired 273,224 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $6.1 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had $23.2 million available under the approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's third quarter of 2022 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one the following numbers:

United States Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby.

Third quarter of 2022 earnings call supplementary slides are available at AudioCodes' investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby.

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2021 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience is trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




U.S. dollars in thousands  





September 30,


December 31,


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24,892


$ 79,423

Restricted cash

-


5,100

Short-term and restricted bank deposits

5,205


220

Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest

2,974


669

Short-term financial investments

16,025


-

Trade receivables, net

50,067


48,956

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

9,729


9,197

Inventories

31,825


23,988

Total current assets

140,717


167,553





LONG-TERM ASSETS:




Long-term and restricted bank deposits

$ -


$ 94

Long-term Trade receivables

11,376


-

Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest

76,791


89,307

Long-term financial investments

833


-

Deferred tax assets

9,855


8,905

Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,838


16,457

Severance pay funds

18,231


22,724

Total long-term assets

131,924


137,487





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

4,098


4,394





GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET

39,327


39,930





Total assets

$ 316,066


$ 349,364





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables

$ 12,502


$ 7,863

Other payables and accrued expenses

38,600


38,350

Deferred revenues

38,458


41,591

Short-term operating lease liabilities

7,881


8,139

Total current liabilities

97,441


95,943





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay

$ 18,070


$ 22,895

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

16,407


13,637

Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,411


11,391

Total long-term liabilities

39,888


47,923





Total shareholders' equity

178,737


205,498

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 316,066


$ 349,364

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Nine months ended


Three months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Revenues:








Products

$ 122,285


$ 113,423


$ 42,879


$ 38,610

Services

82,152


69,398


26,841


24,798

Total Revenues

204,437


182,821


69,720


63,408

Cost of revenues:








Products

47,851


40,483


17,733


13,513

Services

23,966


15,884


8,237


5,772

Total Cost of revenues

71,817


56,367


25,970


19,285

Gross profit

132,620


126,454


43,750


44,123

Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

44,752


38,944


14,811


14,172

Selling and marketing

52,035


45,460


17,663


15,781

General and administrative

12,850


11,797


4,267


4,172

Total operating expenses

109,637


96,201


36,741


34,125

Operating income

22,983


30,253


7,009


9,998

Financial income, net

2,195


1,099


344


103

Income before taxes on income

25,178


31,352


7,353


10,101

Taxes on income, net

(4,261)


(4,856)


(1,980)


(1,838)

Net income

$ 20,917


$ 26,496


$ 5,373


$ 8,263

Basic net earnings per share

$ 0.66


$ 0.81


$ 0.17


$ 0.25

Diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.64


$ 0.78


$ 0.17


$ 0.24

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net earnings per share (in
thousands)

31,919


32,790


31,717


32,618

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net earnings per share (in
thousands)

32,619


34,005


32,256


33,843

 

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data






Nine months ended


Three months ended


September 30,


September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP net income

$ 20,917


$ 26,496


$ 5,373


$ 8,263

GAAP net earnings per share

$ 0.64


$ 0.78


$ 0.17


$ 0.24

Cost of revenues:








Share-based compensation (1)

300


277


126


123

Amortization expenses (2)

570


204


190


68


870


481


316


191

Research and development, net:








Share-based compensation (1)

2,642


2,018


755


776

Deferred payments expense (3)

375


-


125


-


3,017


2,018


880


776

Selling and marketing:








Share-based compensation (1)

4,694


4,246


1,543


1,401

Amortization expenses (2)

33


10


11


2

Deferred payments expense (3)

375


-


125


-


5,102


4,256


1,679


1,403

General and administrative:








Share-based compensation (1)

3,734


3,286


1,212


1,174

Other Income (4)

(1,093)


-


(283)


-


2,641


3,286


929


1,174

Financial expenses (income):








Exchange rate differences (5)

(1,094)


(944)


121


38









Income taxes:








Deferred tax (6)

1,576


2,763


1,223


1,094

Non-GAAP net income

$ 33,029


$ 38,356


$ 10,521


$ 12,939

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$ 0.99


$ 1.11


$ 0.32


$ 0.38

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)

33,449


34,515


33,231


34,372










(1)  Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.
(2)  Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.
(3)  Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.
(4)  Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey.
(5)  Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
(6)  Non-cash deferred tax expense.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES






CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS


U.S. dollars in thousands














Nine months ended


Three months ended




September 30,


September 30,




2022


2021


2022


2021




(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


Cash flows from operating activities:










Net income


$ 20,917


$ 26,496


$ 5,373


$ 8,263


Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net
     cash provided by operating activities:










Depreciation and amortization


2,261


1,746


797


588


Amortization of marketable securities premiums and
     accretion of discounts, net


1,155


1,241


362


500


Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net


(332)


(708)


265


284


Share-based compensation expenses


11,370


9,827


3,636


3,474


Decrease in deferred tax assets, net


1,424


2,729


1,187


1,082


Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of
     loans, marketable securities and bank deposits


(80)


(31)


(82)


(54)


Gain derived from financial investments


(648)


-


(318)


-


Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets


4,639


5,705


1,497


1,843


Decrease in operating lease liabilities


(9,258)


(8,245)


(3,029)


(3,638)


Changes in IIA settlement liability, net


-


176


-


235


Increase in trade receivables, net


(12,487)


(5,752)


(5,114)


(3,267)


Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses


(1,344)


(960)


(124)


(1,757)


Decrease (increase) in inventories


(8,048)


4,748


(4,198)


794


Increase (decrease) in trade payables


4,639


(1,780)


5,064


2,588


Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses


(6,203)


3,429


(1,404)


3,197


Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues


(147)


4,470


(1,810)


(1,119)


Net cash provided by operating activities


7,858


43,091


2,102


13,013


Cash flows from investing activities:










Investment in short-term deposits


(5,000)


-


-


-


Proceeds from short-term deposits


15


84,454


2


151


Proceeds from long-term deposits


94


-


94


-


Purchase of financial investments


(16,210)


-


(540)


-


Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities


1,123


1,053


-


-


Purchase of marketable securities


-


(41,094)


-


(23,569)


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities


-


2,571


-


2,061


Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary


(100)


-


-


-


Purchase of property and equipment


(1,151)


(943)


(572)


(527)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(21,229)


46,041


(1,016)


(21,884)

















AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands








Nine months ended


Three months ended



September 30,


September 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Purchase of treasury shares


(35,241)


(31,199)


(6,072)


(13,848)

Repayment of bank loans


-


(900)


-


(300)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders


(11,552)


(10,865)


(5,720)


(5,563)

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of
     options and warrants


533


1,346


352


609

Net cash used in financing activities


(46,260)


(41,618)


(11,440)


(19,102)










Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and
     restricted cash


(59,631)


47,514


(10,354)


(27,973)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning
     of period


84,523


46,034


35,246


121,521

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of
     period


$ 24,892


$ 93,548


$ 24,892


$ 93,548

Company Contacts






Niran Baruch,


Roger L. Chuchen

Chief Financial Officer


VP, Investor Relations

AudioCodes


AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000


Tel:  732-764-2552

niran.baruch@audiocodes.com


Mobile: 347-752-0780



roger.chuchen@audiocodes.com




