AXCELIS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022

System Backlog Continues to Hit Record Levels

BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Highlights for the third quarter are as follows:

Revenue for the quarter was $229.2 million , compared to $221.2 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Operating profit for the quarter was $53.2 million , compared to $54.1 million for the second quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $40.3 million , or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $44.2 million , or $1.32 per diluted share in the second quarter.

Gross margin for the quarter was 45.1%, compared to 44.8% in the second quarter.

Record systems backlog of $1.1 billion and bookings of $337.1 million in the third quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $342.1 million on September 30, 2022 , compared to $287.2 million on June 30, 2022 . This is net of $12.5 million of repurchased shares in the third quarter.

President and CEO Mary Puma commented, "We are pleased that Axcelis delivered strong third quarter financial performance well above our guidance, due to robust demand for our Purion products and strong execution by the Axcelis team. Axcelis is well positioned for growth in 2023, driven by continued strength in the highly implant intensive power market."

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, Axcelis expects revenues of $232-240 million. Gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 40-41%. Fourth quarter operating profit is forecast to be between $41-45 million with earnings per diluted share of $1.00-1.10. For the full year, the Company expects to achieve revenue of greater than $885 million with gross margins of greater than 43%.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available to interested listeners via an audio webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a Participant here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9be1e3f05ec14c00a451864e1872d4f5. Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Company Contacts

Investor Relations:

Doug Lawson

978.787.9552

Editorial/Media:

Maureen Hart

978.787.4266



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue:

























Product

$ 221,540

$ 169,151

$ 631,998

$ 435,916

Services



7,635



7,543



21,949



20,828

Total revenue



229,175



176,694



653,947



456,744

Cost of revenue:

























Product



118,992



93,201



342,387



240,223

Services



6,862



6,981



19,291



19,560

Total cost of revenue



125,854



100,182



361,678



259,783

Gross profit



103,321



76,512



292,269



196,961

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



20,563



16,707



56,267



49,015

Sales and marketing



14,573



11,415



38,567



33,979

General and administrative



14,983



11,996



41,163



33,226

Total operating expenses



50,119



40,118



135,997



116,220

Income from operations



53,202



36,394



156,272



80,741

Other (expense) income:

























Interest income



1,111



51



1,558



124

Interest expense



(1,333)



(1,269)



(4,101)



(3,572)

Other, net



(7,971)



(963)



(14,640)



(2,131)

Total other expense



(8,193)



(2,181)



(17,183)



(5,579)

Income before income taxes



45,009



34,213



139,089



75,162

Income tax provision



4,726



6,698



13,002



12,261

Net income

$ 40,283

$ 27,515

$ 126,087

$ 62,901

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 1.22

$ 0.82

$ 3.81

$ 1.87

Diluted

$ 1.21

$ 0.81

$ 3.75

$ 1.83

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average common shares



33,011



33,537



33,116



33,643

Diluted weighted average common shares



33,389



34,089



33,638



34,339





Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,





2022

2021

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 308,552

$ 294,923

Short-term investments



33,576



—

Accounts receivable, net



173,893



104,410

Inventories, net



226,507



194,984

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



32,614



24,929

Total current assets



775,142



619,246

Property, plant and equipment, net



38,778



34,972

Operating lease assets



11,893



9,242

Finance lease assets, net



18,265



19,238

Long-term restricted cash



749



757

Deferred income taxes



28,372



35,454

Other assets



33,062



34,331

Total assets

$ 906,261

$ 753,240

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 54,020

$ 38,025

Accrued compensation



28,557



30,732

Warranty



8,482



6,424

Income taxes



540



887

Deferred revenue



101,169



60,454

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,164



979

Other current liabilities



13,924



12,639

Total current liabilities



207,856



150,140

Long-term finance lease obligation



45,508



46,415

Long-term deferred revenue



21,420



7,982

Other long-term liabilities



16,587



9,744

Total liabilities



291,371



214,281

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,937 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2022; 33,240 shares issued and outstanding at December

31, 2021



33



33

Additional paid-in capital



549,735



559,883

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)



70,893



(22,722)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(5,771)



1,765

Total stockholders' equity



614,890



538,959

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 906,261

$ 753,240



















