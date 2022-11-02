Celebrity Chef Kai Chase Unveils Creations By Kai, A Universal Spice Collection Influenced By Her Heritage

New Spice Collection Highlights Bold, Inviting Flavors from Chef Kai's African American, Creole, Cuban and Californian Roots

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity chef Kai Chase, who has served as a personal chef to A-list celebrities including President Barack Obama, Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, and more for over two decades, unveils a new universal spice collection, Creations By Kai. Influenced by Chef Kai's African American, Creole, Cuban and Californian roots, the Creations By Kai spice collection highlights her favorite celeb-approved flavors.

"Although I was classically trained in French cuisine at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, I have dedicated the majority of my culinary career to honoring the bold, complex and inviting flavors from my heritage," says Chef Kai Chase. "After decades of cooking for the most discerning palates in pop culture, I'm proud to introduce Creations By Kai, a universal spice collection featuring my favorite flavors that are made with love and created in Cali."

All-natural, gluten-free and non-GMO, Creations By Kai celebrates Chef Kai's contemporary approach to cuisine and love for bold flavors. Gourmands can now bring Chef Kai's celeb-approved flavors to life in their own kitchens with the following spices from Creations By Kai:

Beyond cooking for her celebrity clientele, Chef Kai is building an expansive culinary brand that includes an upcoming cookbook, exclusive live masterclasses, and more. Her culinary expertise has been featured in a range of high-profile media outlets, including Good Morning America, Access Hollywood, E! Entertainment, and more.

