Chamberlain Coffee Appoints Liz Ahern as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Coffee , the brainchild of Youtube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, announced today the appointment of Liz Ahern as the Gen-Z coffee brand's Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Ahern will be responsible for brand strategy, omnichannel expansion, and integrated campaign planning and execution across all marketing touchpoints.

"Liz is a highly-experienced, ambitious leader in CPG marketing and I am beyond excited to have her join the team," said Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant. "With her extensive knowledge in experiential and product marketing, I am confident that she will be able to build our team and support our growth."

Prior to joining the Chamberlain Coffee team, Ahern worked at Red Bull for seven years, as a colleague of Gallant, managing national product launches as well as regional campaigns in the Southwest. Most recently, Ahern led Brand Marketing at Carvana, overseeing the company's advertising campaign development and brand strategy. There she led teams responsible for brand partnerships, experiential activations and new product launches within Carvana. Ahern is also a Harvard University and Harvard Business School graduate

"I'm proud to be joining Chris and the Chamberlain Coffee team as their Chief Marketing Officer," said Ahern. "I admire Chamberlain Coffee's commitment to quality and sustainability within their products, while simultaneously being inviting and approachable. I was intrigued by this unique positioning in the premium coffee space and am looking forward to playing a role in bringing Emma's brand vision to life."

In August 2022, the company announced the closing of its $7M Series A funding round, which will help the brand expand into new channels and develop new products to further its mission of being an innovator in the beverage space. Chamberlain Coffee's success has gone well beyond its direct-to-consumer model, reaching more customers than ever before. Their products have recently launched in LA hot-spot Erewhon, national grocer Sprouts and digital delivery market Gopuff — while releasing a steady cadence of product collaborations with brands like Levi's, OffLimits Cereal, Nutpods, Swoon and Bliss.

