Duke Energy invests more than $2.8 million to support tomorrow's energy workforce

More than $1.4 million awarded to 22 community college programs across all Duke Energy service areas

Grants support lineworker training, education programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded over $2.8 million in support of workforce development programs with a focus on the energy sector this year. The funds include more than $1.4 million in grants to 22 community college programs across its service areas working to create a pipeline of skilled lineworkers that will help meet the energy industry's future workforce needs.

The lineworker training program funds will be primarily used by grantees for diversity recruitment, instructor stipends, equipment, materials and program marketing.

The newest giving includes a $500,000 grant to Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte and $25,000 awards to 10 community colleges across North Carolina, among other investments.

"Duke Energy's support will allow Durham Tech to deepen its recruitment efforts to build a diverse talent pipeline for electric line technician jobs and make the needed repairs and replacements of critical equipment as we enroll our 12th cohort of students," said JB Buxton, president, Durham Technical Community College. "With Duke Energy's continued partnership, we are able to connect people to good jobs and true economic opportunity."

"Duke Energy is committed to creating access to education and workforce development for people in the communities where we live and work," said Amy Strecker, Duke Energy Foundation president. "Skilled lineworkers maintain our infrastructure, allowing our communities to thrive. Equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge required to perform utility line work prepares them for this rewarding career."

As Duke Energy executes its ambitious clean energy transition, the need for a skilled workforce is rapidly growing. Lineworkers play an integral role in a more efficient, more reliable digital grid. The company's investment into lineworker training programs and coordination with community colleges will result in a more diverse talent pipeline for the utility industry.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

