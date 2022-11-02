Everise Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. Everise, one of the fastest growing outsourced customer experience companies in the world, was recognized among the 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

Everise named INC Power Partner 2022. (PRNewswire)

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"That Everise is honoured as a Power Partner to some of the world's leading businesses is truly a recognition of our brand as one that stands shoulder to shoulder with the top global B2B companies. We are proud to continue challenging traditional perceptions of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), transforming them into valued and trusted customer experiences that drive retention and loyalty," said Sudhir Agarwal, CEO & Founder, Everise.

Everise, headquartered in Florida, USA, was founded in 2016 with the vision to disrupt the BPO industry through tailored customer experiences, enabled by blending highly-skilled talent with innovative technology solutions. The company today employs over 15,000 people across seven strategic markets – US, Bogota, Guatemala, Ireland, Malaysia, The Philippines and Singapore. Some of the world's leading healthcare brands entrust Everise with designing and perfecting their customer support experiences, which are seamlessly omnichannel, offer support in 32 languages, and are highly secure.

Everise has previously won multiple awards for its industry-leading culture and relentless customer focus. These include being named one of Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Workplaces in America for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022, and bagging the Gold Stevie Award for Employer of the Year — Consumer Services in 2022. The company also enjoys the highest Glassdoor and Indeed ratings in the outsourcing industry.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Everise

Everise is a technology-enabled outsourcing firm with expertise in transforming healthcare and technology customer experiences globally. The Company's unique approach combines customer and technical support services with AI, robotic process automation, analytics, and secure cloud-based technology. Some of the world's most loved brands have products and services that are perfected, protected, supported, and sold by Everise.

Our innovative digital outsourcing services are high performing, scalable, secure, agile, and have fluent proficiency in 32 languages, which helps brands to create seamless customer, product, digital, and home experiences. We strategically operate in seven markets to enable our partners to economically reach their customers across the globe. Learn more at www.weareeverise.com.

Everise Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Everise