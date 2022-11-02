InventHelp Inventor Develops New Dental Tool for Checking Tooth Mobility (JMT-167)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a dentist and I wanted to create a safer and more efficient method for checking tooth mobility during a dental assessment," said an inventor, from Alba, Texas, "so I invented the PERCUSSOMETER. My design could reduce time and pain and it enables a dentist to keep accurate data on the health of the bone supporting patients' teeth."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved dental tool for checking the mobility of teeth. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use blunt tools that could fracture a tooth. As a result, it increases safety and convenience and it could offer early detection of gingivitis and bone loss. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for dentists.

