KVL International Flower Ball Coming to Chicago

The 1937 Group, in conjunction with KVL International,
brings this one-of-a-kind event to Chicago on Saturday, November 5
CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KVL International (www.kvlinternational.com), in conjunction with The 1937 Group, Ltd - the first minority-owned vertically-integrated cannabis company in Illinois - are hosting the KVL International Flower Ball - a one-day fusion of fashion, music, art and cannabis.
The KVL Flower Ball features multiple immersive experiences, including a fashion show co-hosted by Power 92.3's Money MAHA and an after party powered by legendary local DJ Nehpets.
The event will be held on Saturday, November 5 at the world-renowned CineCity Chicago Studios located west of downtown Chicago.
The event will include:
- Activations by notable cannabis and fashion brands, manufacturers, and operators
- Merchandise and apparel for sale
- An immersive fashion runway show co-hosted by Power 92.3's Money MAHA
- A live performance by Vic Mensa (founder of the 93 Boyz cannabis line)
- Live shoe designs by Matt Burzec of Kicks of Chicago
- On-site mural painting by Chicago's own Darrius Dennis
- After-party set by Power 92.3's DJ Nehpets
The KVL International Flower Ball features a three-part experience: a cannabis exhibition that leads into a fashion runway show followed by an after party.
This is the first ever Cannabis/Fashion/Art/Music Expo in Illinois.
Attendance to this event is open to anyone 21+ with a valid ID.
Click here to purchase tickets. Doors will close and entry will end at 7pm.
Event Schedule:
- Expo 12:30pm
- Cocktail Hour 6:00 - 7:00pm
- Runway Show 7:30pm
- Vic Mensa Live - 10:00pm
- After Party - 10:30pm - 12:30am
Helpful Information:
- Dress Code: Cocktail Attire
- Valet is included with VIP ticket
- Non-VIP Valet: $20
- Coat Check Available $5
- Food trucks will be on site all day
- Event is restricted to persons 21+. Government issued ID will be required at the door.
Event Location:
CineCity Studios Chicago
2429 West 14th Street
Chicago, IL 60608
We encourage rideshare if you are not planning to valet. There is almost no parking near the venue as it is gated off in a private location.
