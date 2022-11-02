LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY HORNSTEIN CENTER NATIONAL POLL: WHAT NEW YORKERS THINK OF THE U.S. SENATE MIDTERM ELECTION RACE

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results of a breaking New York State mid-term election poll by Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis were announced less than a week from election day to be held on November 8, 2022. 54 percent of respondents said they would vote for Senator Chuck Schumer as he seeks a fifth term in the U.S. Senate.

(PRNewswire)

WHO WOULD YOU VOTE FOR IF THE ELECTION FOR U.S. SENATE WERE HELD TODAY?

SCHUMER 54%; PINION 27%; UNDECIDED 10%; NOT PLANNING TO VOTE 6%; ANOTHER CANDIDATE 3%

New Yorkers were asked who they would vote for if the election for U.S. Senate were held today. 54 percent of respondents said they would vote for Democratic Candidate Chuck Schumer. 27 percent said they would vote for Republican Candidate Joe Pinion. 10 percent said they were undecided. 9 percent said they were not planning on voting or voting for another candidate. There were regional differences in voting preferences. Regions that preferred Chuck Schumer (Democrat) at the highest rates were New York City (60 percent), Central New York (58 percent), and Capital Region (57 percent). Regions that preferred Joe Pinion (Republican) were Mohawk Valley (44 percent), Southern Tier (43 percent), and North Country (40 percent). Among respondents, the demographics most undecided were independent (21 percent), Hispanic (16 percent), age 18-44 (16 percent), women (14 percent), and household income less than $50,000 (14 percent). The highest rate of respondents not planning to vote for U.S. Senate by region was Mohawk Valley (15 percent). Among respondents not planning on voting, the leading demographics were independents (16 percent) and age 18-29 (14 percent).

ECONOMY IS THE ONE ISSUE THAT MATTERS MOST FOR VOTERS

While a variety of factors were mentioned, the one issue that mattered most on deciding how to vote among respondents was the economy (28 percent). Following close behind was gun laws (12 percent), abortion (10 percent), law and order (9 percent), and health care (9 percent). 32 percent of Republicans reported the economy as the most important issue. 31 percent of Independents and 23 percent of Democrats agreed that the economy was the most important issue. Coronavirus was the least cited (1 percent) indicating that New Yorkers have moved beyond the pandemic as the most important issue.

IN-PERSON VOTING – METHOD OF CHOICE

Among the respondents, 72 percent of New Yorkers said they plan to vote in person, 17 percent plan to mail in their ballot, and 11 percent said they still aren't sure. 85 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of Democrats, and 61 percent of Independents said they would vote in-person.

FINAL STRETCH

The election will be held in 6 days on November 8, 2022.

METHODOLOGY

This Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis online poll was conducted on SurveyMonkey Audience from October 24 to 26 among a sample of 1001 adults ages 18 and up in New York. Data for this poll have been weighted for age, gender and ethnicity to match the population of New York using the Census Bureau's American Community Survey. The modeled error estimate for this survey is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

AMERICAN OPINION PANEL

The American Opinion Panel, created by the Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis at Long Island University, is building a nationally representative panel of U.S. adults to provide a voice for Americans on critical issues and trends through opinion surveys. Visit liu.edu/american-opinion-panel to sign up. Your opinions matter.

ABOUT THE LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY STEVEN S. HORNSTEIN CENTER FOR POLICY, POLLING, AND ANALYSIS

The Long Island University Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis conducts independent polling, empirical research, and analysis on a wide range of public issues. Our studies inform the public and policy makers about critical issues, attitudes, and trends shaping the world. Visit liu.edu/Hornstein for more information.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Long Island University, founded in 1926, is a leading research and teaching university that continues to redefine higher education by providing high-quality academic instruction by world-class faculty. Recognized by Forbes for its emphasis on experiential learning and by the Brookings Institution for its "value added" to student outcomes, LIU has a network of over 285,000 alumni, including industry leaders and entrepreneurs around the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

Long Island University (PRNewsfoto/Long Island University) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Long Island University