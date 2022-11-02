Oconee Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

WATKINSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oconee Financial Corporation ("Oconee") (OTCQX: OSBK) is pleased to report results for the third quarter of 2022. Unaudited net income for the three months ending September 30, 2022, was $1,032,230 or $1.15 per common share. This compares to $654,692 or $0.73 per common share for the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of 57.7%. The increase in net earnings for the third quarter was mainly attributable to an increase in interest income on investments of $489,000. Net interest income increased $459,000 for the third quarter 2022 compared to the same period of 2021. This was mainly due to the increase in interest income on investments, which is attributed to the investment of excess funds into available-for-sale investment securities. In addition, interest expense on deposits and borrowings decreased $54,000, primarily due to lower interest rates on deposits versus a year ago.

Unaudited net income YTD as of September 30, 2022 was $2,852,083 or $3.18 per common share. This compares to $2,291,330 or $2.56 per common share for YTD as of September 30 of the prior year. This represents an increase of 24.5% in net earnings YTD September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding an after-tax gain on sale of bank premises in the second quarter of $167 thousand, net earnings YTD September 30, 2022 were $2,685,083 or $2.99 per share.

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 were $533.0 million, compared to total assets of $571.1 million as of December 31, 2021, a decrease of 6.7%. Total loans were $291.1 million and total deposits were $488.4 million as of September 30, 2022. This compared to total loans of $298.0 million and deposits of $519.7 million at December 31, 2021. As of September 30, 2022, total loans decreased 2.3% and total deposits decreased 6.0% versus December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits and total assets is due to a seasonal decline in municipal deposits. Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $30.54 versus $43.88 at December 31, 2021. The decrease in book value per share during the year was due to the recording of unrealized losses in the Bank's investment portfolio.

Neil Stevens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oconee, commenting on the third quarter's results noted "we were very pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date results. Earnings are substantially improved over the comparable periods and reflect the outstanding efforts of our team members in the day to day execution of our strategic plan."

Oconee Financial Corporation is headquartered in Watkinsville, Georgia and operates four full-service financial centers and one loan production office. In February 2022, Oconee State bank celebrated 62 years of service and continues to be the only locally owned and operated community bank headquartered in Oconee County. Oconee State Bank has proudly served the local community, providing an unparalleled commitment to personalized service, innovative products and solutions, and strives to bring exceptional value to our customers through local ownership, involvement, and decision-making. We continuously strive to create remarkable experiences that significantly mark the lives of others.

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET





















9/30/2022

12/31/2021







(Unaudited)



ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 50,506,172

$ 85,774,514



Securities available for sale (at fair value) 161,449,262

162,165,152



Other investment 473,000

247,400



Mortgage loans held for sale 721,050

1,212,617

















Loans, net of unearned income 295,671,869

302,523,687



Allowance for loan loss (4,549,277)

(4,542,292)





Loans, net 291,122,592

297,981,395

















Premises and equipment 7,862,995

8,602,518



Other assets 20,829,860

15,158,402





Total Assets $ 532,964,932

$ 571,141,998













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:









Deposits $ 488,440,786

$ 519,693,969



Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 5,000,000

--



Subordinated debenture, net of capitalized expenses 9,812,406

9,794,445



Dividends payable --

--



Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,349,083

2,320,963





Total Liabilities 505,602,276

531,809,377















Stockholder's Equity:









Common Stock 1,795,900

1,795,076



Restricted Stock (70,523)

(38,311)



Additional Paid in Capital 4,176,342

4,159,822



Retained earnings 35,493,159

33,268,328



Unrealized gain/loss on securities and derivatives (14,032,222)

147,706





Total Stockholder's Equity 27,362,656

39,332,621



















Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 532,964,932

$ 571,141,998



















Book Value Per Share $ 30.54

$ 43.88

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-YTD





















9/30/2022

9/30/2021







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 10,157,749

$ 11,358,766



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 576,141

517,609





Treasuries & Agencies 1,178,880

610,697





Corporate 284,505

251,273



Federal funds sold & other 311,793

65,700







12,509,068

12,804,045















Interest Expense:









Deposits 507,950

783,570



Other 472,330

467,962



Total Interest Expense 980,280

1,251,532



















Net interest income 11,528,788

11,552,513















Provision for loan losses --

235,500

















Net income after provision for loan losses 11,528,788

11,317,013















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 486,663

332,215



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets 218,227

(64,151)



Securities gains (losses), net 749

172,312



Mortgage banking income 863,766

1,662,571



SBA loan related income 985,214

155,713



Commissions on investment sales 100,484

163,080



Other 1,225,014

1,055,703



Total noninterest income 3,880,117

3,477,442















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 6,867,311

6,867,084



Occupancy 891,742

1,049,283



Other operating 3,952,804

4,000,890



Total noninterest expense 11,711,857

11,917,257



















Income before provision for income taxes 3,697,048

2,877,198















Provision for income taxes 844,965

585,868



















Net Income $ 2,852,083

$ 2,291,330



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,074

895,662





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,823

895,662





YTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 3.18

$ 2.56

OCONEE FINANCIAL CORPORATION STATEMENT OF INCOME-QTD





















9/30/2022

9/30/2021







(Unaudited)





Interest Income:









Loans $ 3,534,167

$ 3,618,485



Securities available for sale











State, County & Municipal 188,176

163,671





Treasuries & Agencies 553,324

249,781





Corporate 94,766

92,651



Federal funds sold & other 184,664

25,746







4,555,096

4,150,335















Interest Expense:









Deposits 178,823

236,938



Other 160,356

155,988



Total Interest Expense 339,179

392,926



















Net interest income 4,215,916

3,757,409















Provision for loan losses --

--

















Net income after provision for loan losses 4,215,916

3,757,409















Noninterest income









Service charges on deposit accounts 163,274

117,081



Gain (loss) on Sale of Assets --

(27,690)



Securities gains (losses), net 749

--



Mortgage banking income 246,891

459,902



SBA loan related income 169,851

37,168



Commissions on investment sales 38,849

23,738



Other 412,861

306,231



Total noninterest income 1,032,476

916,430















Noninterest expense









Salaries and employee benefits 2,304,341

2,221,805



Occupancy 283,741

387,877



Other operating 1,334,835

1,256,915



Total noninterest expense 3,922,917

3,866,597



















Income before provision for income taxes 1,325,475

807,242















Provision for income taxes 293,244

152,550



















Net Income $ 1,032,230

$ 654,692



















Period-Ending Outstanding Shares 896,074

895,662





Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 896,823

895,662





QTD Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.15

$ 0.73

View original content:

SOURCE Oconee Financial Corporation