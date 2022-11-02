Supplemental Health Care Collaborates with Love for Literacy for Family Literacy Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is honored to collaborate with Love for Literacy to promote Family Literacy Day this November 1st. To mark the occasion, SHC has donated hundreds of books and provided family literacy resources to their school district partners across the country.

Supplemental Health Care connects caring healthcare & school professionals with opportunities to fulfill their life purpose – better serving patients and students. In hospitals, schools, home health, corrections, and everywhere else that care is delivered, we know that when healthcare professionals have the support they deserve – miraculous things are possible.Supplemental Health Care: Connections That Fuel Miracles (PRNewswire)

Supplemental Health Care is honored to collaborate with Love for Literacy to promote Family Literacy Day this November 1

Multicultural books recommended by Love for Literacy's founder, Dr. Kelly Byrd, as well as her children's book, Like Sunshine on an Otherwise Miserable Day, were donated to these schools to help promote more literary diversity and representation in libraries and classrooms. Dr. Byrd also provided family literacy activities and online resource recommendations for students, parents and caregivers, and school professionals.

SHC's Schools division selected school districts that primarily serve disadvantaged and marginalized students. Through continued philanthropic events and partnerships, SHC strives to make a difference in both education and healthcare to ensure a more equitable future for all.

Supplemental Health Care's goal is to continue supporting our schools and school professionals so they can focus on the students they care for. For more information on what Supplemental Health Care is doing for Family Literacy Day, visit shccares.com/love-for-literacy.

About Love for Literacy

Love for Literacy is a nonprofit organization created by speech-language pathologist, Dr. Kelly Byrd to promote black family literacy. The organization explores how families engage with literacy and shows children ways to have more positive experiences with reading and writing at home and in school. Through events, book drives, and giveaways, Love of Literacy also provides kids with more literature that reflects them and their experiences.

About Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care (SHC) is a leading healthcare and school staffing provider that connects caring nurses, therapists, special education, and other professionals with opportunities to fulfill their calling to better serve students and patients. For everyone that we serve, SHC is the place where caring hearts thrive.

Media Contact:

Geoff Staub

gstaub@shccares.com

770-729-4302 | Ext: 31012

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Supplemental Health Care