Wuitusu, High-End Wayuu-Ware Brand and Boutique in Los Angeles, Signs with EKC PR

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EKC PR has signed fashion brand and storefront, Wuitusu, one of only a few to specialize in high-quality apparel and accessories handmade by the Colombia and Venezuela Wayuu tribe artisans.
The Wayuu people, a tribe who live on ancient land located between Colombia and Venezuela, are known for their impressive and unique craftsmanship in crocheting of handcrafts, featuring vivid and muted colors. Reflecting the Wayuu people's traditional designs, Wuitusu serves as a bridge between customers and the tribe's skills, while providing the Wayuu people with income from the sale of their goods.
Grown from humble beginnings, the first Wuitusu shop opened in April 2019 at the Santa Monica Place Mall, with the second in October 2019 at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland). Upon walking into either location, visitors are mesmerized by eye-popping designs ranging from denim jackets to vibrant bags to stunning kaftans –– just a few of Wuitusu's dynamic offerings –– essential for any lover of bohemian-styled wearables.
Additionally, Wuitusu prides itself on their partnerships with Helping Children of Venezuela, a Los Angeles-based organization that donates medicine, food, clothing, shoes, and school supplies to susceptible communities in Venezuela, as well as The Wayuu Taya Foundation, which helps to improve the living conditions of the indigenous communities in Latin America.
Wuitusu is located at 395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 156, and 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Suite 112.
