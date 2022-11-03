Aldous \ Walker Named DFW Tier 1 Firm in 2023 "Best Law Firms" Rankings

Aldous Walker LLP has been recognized in the latest U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings as a Dallas / Fort Worth Metropolitan Tier 1 firm.

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based civil trial firm Aldous \ Walker LLP has been included once again in the annual U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

Aldous\Walker (PRNewsfoto/Aldous \ Walker LLP) (PRNewswire)

As in years past, the firm was named a Dallas / Fort Worth Metropolitan Tier 1 firm in two separate categories: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

Annual "Best Law Firms" Rankings

Published annually by U.S. News, Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" reviews over 13,000 individual attorneys and thousands of firms to recognize those who stand apart from the rest.

To be eligible for inclusion, firms must have at least one attorney named in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America® (Aldous \ Walker had three named to the Best Lawyers list this August) and must earn top marks in a selection process heavily weighted on peer-completed surveys. These surveys evaluate firms on multiple criteria of success, including case results, client reviews, professional references, and feedback from leading lawyers who are asked whether they would refer important cases to a firm.

Law firms with the highest scores receive rankings based on Best Lawyers' tiered system. The Metro Tier 1 ranking is the highest regional ranking available.

Aldous \ Walker LLP

Aldous \ Walker's latest selection among the "Best Law Firms" comes on the heels of another successful year of important cases and extensive recognition for its attorneys. This includes Attorneys Charla Aldous, Brent Walker, and Caleb Miller being selected to 2023 Best Lawyers, and Aldous and Walker being named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list, D Magazine's "Best Lawyers in Dallas," and Super Lawyers – which once again included Aldous among its list of the Top 10 Texas Super Lawyers. In March, Aldous was also named to D Magazine's "Best Lawyers in Dallas" Hall of Fame.

In addition to its attorneys' accolades, Aldous \ Walker also played a critical role in litigating high-profile and highly consequential cases. In April, for example, the firm helped secure a settlement against the Jesuit Preparatory School in Dallas, Jesuits USA Central and Southern Province, and the Catholic Diocese of Dallas on behalf of nine clients who claimed they were sexually abused by priests decades ago. The settlement also included terms for the school to maintain policies designed to prevent and promptly address abuse.

Aldous \ Walker is a nationally recognized trial practice that has recovered millions for clients in complex civil claims involving serious personal injury, product defects, medical malpractice, and sexual assault and abuse. Based in Dallas, the firm serves clients across Texas and beyond. www.aldouslaw.com.

Media Contact:

Charla Aldous

caldous@aldouslaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aldous Walker LLP