Christmas at Biltmore begins Nov. 4

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The delivery of a towering 35-foot Fraser fir tree at America's Largest Home this week is the finishing touch after weeks of decorating Biltmore House for the holidays. Christmas at Biltmore, the estate's holiday celebration, begins Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 and runs through Jan. 8, 2023.

The 35-foot Banquet Hall tree is Christmas at Biltmore's star attraction. It took more than 50 staff members to hoist the tree onto their shoulders and carry it into the Banquet Hall, where a system of ropes secured the tree in place.

The tree comes from Andrews Nursery in Avery County, N.C. and is a nod to a tradition started by George Vanderbilt on Christmas Eve 1895 when he opened his 250-room home to friends and family for the first time. As tradition dictates, the tree is decorated with 500 ornaments and lights, with wrapped packages tucked into its branches. It serves as the seasonal centerpiece in the home's immense Banquet Hall.

Throughout 2022, Biltmore has been part of the national celebration of the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, the estate's landscape architect. Biltmore's team of designers planned décor around a "Winter Landscapes" theme that brings the outdoors inside and honors Olmsted's grand achievements.

Décor in Biltmore House includes 67 hand-decorated Christmas trees, more than 14,000 ornaments, 45,000 holiday lights, 250 candles, 1,000 feet of garland, and 150 traditional poinsettias.

Two Christmas experiences at Biltmore

Christmas at Biltmore daytime celebration, Nov. 4, 2022 – Jan. 8, 2023

This tradition includes a daytime tour of Biltmore House while the estate is adorned with holiday decorations.

Candlelight Christmas Evenings, Nov. 4, 2022 – Jan. 7, 2023

Biltmore House glows with candlelight and firelight during this nighttime tour, changing the daytime visit's mood and experience. Musicians stationed throughout the house perform seasonal favorites.

Estate happenings

Leonardo da Vinci : 500 Years of Genius : This digital art exhibition requires a separate ticket and will be on view through Feb. 20, 2023 . This digital art exhibition requires a separate ticket and will be on view through

The Conservatory: Hundreds of holiday poinsettias warm up the inside of the Conservatory along with an array of tropical plants.

Christmas pop-up shop at A Gardener's Place: Stocked with everything needed to celebrate the season.

Wine tastings at Biltmore Winery and estate-wide dining

Antler Hill illumination: The estate's European-inspired village is a constellation of holiday lights that illuminate trees, buildings, and the Winery.

Bonfires in Antler Hill Village : Purchase ingredients for S'mores for bonfires at The Creamery.

Visits with Santa: Santa makes a visit to Antler Hill Village Bandstand for pictures and wish lists.

Overnight accommodations

Holiday packages are offered at the luxurious Four-star Inn on Biltmore Estate and at the cozy Village Hotel , both decked out for the holidays. Historic cottages from Biltmore's agricultural past accommodate overnight guests too.

Visit information

For more information about visiting the estate during the holidays and to purchase tickets, visit www.biltmore.com/christmas .

