Houston Law Firm Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne Named Among the Best Law Firms in America

Firm honored with top tier ranking for commercial litigation practice

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne has once again been named to the list of Best Law Firms in America by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, one of the most respected legal listings in the country.

The Houston-based law firm earned a Tier 1 ranking for its Houston commercial litigation practice and was also recognized for its representation of defendants in personal injury cases.

Selection to Best Law Firms in America is determined by U.S. News and Best Lawyers researchers and based on voting by lawyers and responses from law firm clients. Clients are surveyed on a variety of areas, including firm expertise, responsiveness, business understanding, cost-effectiveness and whether they would refer the firm to other clients. Recognition is then determined by the firm's overall scores.

This is the most recent honor for Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne. In August, six firm attorneys were named to the list of Best Lawyers in America for 2023. In September, firm partners Kevin Jordan and Michael Cancienne were named to the 2022 list of Texas Super Lawyers, and in October, Mr. Jordan, Mr. Cancienne, and firm partner Walter Lynch were named to Lawdragon's inaugural list of 500 Leading Litigators in America.

"From day one, our commitment as a firm has been to do the very best work possible for our clients," said Mr. Jordan. "While our focus is never on receiving awards, it is very nice to be honored in this way, especially knowing a great deal of it is based on feedback from our clients. It doesn't get any better than that."

The full list of Best Law Firms will be published in the 13th edition of Best Law Firms. It is also available online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com.

Jordan, Lynch & Cancienne PLLC is a Houston-based civil trial law firm whose lawyers have a proven courtroom track record in high-stakes litigation nationwide. They represent clients as both plaintiffs and defendants in commercial disputes, construction matters, products liability, toxic torts, trade secret, and catastrophic personal injury claims. Flexibility in fee structuring is a hallmark of the way the firm does business. To learn more, visit the website at https://www.jlcfirm.com/.

